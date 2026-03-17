Amidu Dawuda, a 20-year-old inmate, says he is very grateful for being arrested and taken to serve time in jail

Despite his conviction and time in prison, Amidu says he is grateful for his arrest and imprisonment

He said prison gave him the chance to reconsider his life and learn a skill he hopes to perfect after leaving

A 20-year-old inmate, Amidu Dawuda, who was convicted on two counts of misconduct after stealing two mobile phones and GHC 1,200 from a neighbour, has expressed gratitude for his arrest and subsequent imprisonment, describing the experience as life-changing.

Amidu said his time in prison has transformed his life for the better and helped him reflect on his actions.

Amidu Dawuda shares how prison transformed his life after a theft conviction. Photo credit: Crime Check TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He made this known in an interview with the Crime Check Foundation, when members of the non-governmental organisation visited the James Camp Prison.

According to him, his arrest opened his eyes to the dangerous path he was heading down.

He admitted that he had ignored repeated advice from his parents to stop stealing, a decision he now regrets deeply.

He further noted that his criminal lifestyle could have cost him his life, noting that he might have been lynched if he had continued on that path.

He used the opportunity to plead with his parents to forgive him, expressing remorse for his actions and the pain he caused them.

He indicated that his time in prison has allowed him to learn a skill, which he hopes to develop further when he is released.

Read the full post here:

Man celebrates release from prison

A young Ghanaian man was overcome with emotion as he walked out of prison after completing his sentence.

The unidentified man was reportedly jailed for an undisclosed offence and was released after serving his term.

Crime Check Foundation engages inmates during a visit to James Camp Prison. Photo credit: GettyImages

Source: UGC

A touching video shared on TikTok by @Unruly Emerald captured the moment he was freed from the Winneba Local Prison in the Central Region.

He celebrated his exit from jail with some relatives, who hugged him despite his new status as a former convict.

It had been a long time away from home, and this was evident by how he was warmly welcomed from the correctional facility by two ladies, believed to be his relatives.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens react to Amidu's prison appreciation story

Scores of netizens have shared mixed reactions to Amidu's story. YEN.com.gh compiled a lis to the comments below:

Haruna Iddrisu commented:

"Repentance is the key. You could learn the trade, be your own boss, open your own shop and continue to steal from people. Just run away from stealing."

Kuame Waaga said:

"People are going through a lot and not everybody understands this."

Kwame Achie noted:

"I like his mindset. May the world be kind to you upon his return."

Attih Dotsey David shared:

"I pray he gets some money to be used as startup capital."

Roger Begille Degurah said:

"Congratulations, Great Reformers at the James Camp Prisons, for a good job done."

Awisi Dede opined:

"In everything, give thanks for life. Alhamdulillah Kulli Haal."

Walata Walawin commented:

"I am not sure he would have thanked his victims if he had been jailed for 20 years."

Court jails Agradaa for 15 years

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra Circuit Court jailed televangelist Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, for 15 years with hard labour.

She was sentenced over a 2022 incident where she organised an all-night service and promised to double the money for attendees, with many lodging formal complaints.

Source: YEN.com.gh