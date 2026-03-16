A Ghanaian man in Italy, who opened up about allegedly being kicked out of his house by his ex-wife, has finally reunited with his family

An adorable video on TikTok showed the moment the senior citizen went home to his relatives in Verona

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have commended the content creator for playing a lead role in ensuring the Ghanaian man had a place of abode

Joseph Bentum, a stranded Ghanaian man based in Italy, has now finally reunited with his family.

This comes after he granted an interview claiming to have been thrown out of his home by his ex-wife.

Joseph Bentum, an elderly Ghanaian living in Italy, reunites with family after his wife allegedly throwed him out of their home. Photo credit: @justwantolive8879/TikTok

Source: UGC

Joseph Bentum's ordeal in Italy

The elderly man first went viral in February 2026 when he was seen in a video crying as he narrated what transpired. He claimed that he caught his wife having an affair, leading to the dissolution of the marriage.

This allegedly led his ex-wife to pack up his things from their home in Verona, rendering him homeless.

His predicament forced him to sleep in open public spaces, largely due to his inability to rent a place because he was homeless.

A Ghanaian man who travelled to Italy for greener pastures claims to have been kicked out of his home by his wife. Photo credit: Busa Photography/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Joseph Bentum reunites with family

A new video posted on the TikTok page of Good Name TV provided a positive update on the well-being of Joseph Bentum, announcing that he had reunited with his family.

The video showed the touching moment he was accompanied to the home of his relatives and could be seen entering the house with his luggage.

At the time of writing this report, the emotional video had gained over 12,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps react to Joseph Bentum being homeless

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video expressed joy that Joseph Bentum had finally been able to reunite with his family. Others also commended the content creator who shed light on Joseph Bentum's problem, leading to him getting the necessary help.

Mercylord commented:

“What you’ve done is more than any ministering work on this earth. God bless you and replenish anything you’ve lost in this course.”

De Goldenboy stated:

“Boss, my dad is called Agyei Konadu (Kofi). He was living in Italy, Foggia, and gave birth to a boy called Raffaele Konadu there with a woman called Kolmakova Liliya in the year 2000. Then my dad left for Ghana till now, and we don't have any access to the boy (my brother). So please, if someone can help me find him, contact me if you know anything about this. I will be so grateful to @GOOD NAME TV.”

Starbwoy 90 opined:

“May Almighty Allah continue to bless you and your family. You're doing a good job.”

kwakukharless added:

“Big man, you have done well. God bless you, Verona Hemaa and everyone who supported (Bene fatto a tutti).”

Vasty Tsyewu added:

“God bless your good heart. I have been following this story and my heart is at peace that he has finally gone back home.”

Man becomes homeless after 30 years in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who had spent three decades in the US had become homeless.

This came to light when a Ghanaian woman spotted him living on the streets in a bad state.

She recorded their conversation where the homeless man disclosed that he hails from Kwahu and initially left for the US as a ‘borga’ with a home of his own.

Source: YEN.com.gh