A Ghanaian man identified as Prince is seeking guidance after his former girlfriend claimed the child they share may not be his biological son

According to Prince, the terrible news has broken him and left him confused, hence his decision to seek help from relationship experts on what step to take next

Scores of netizens have reacted to the dilemma of the young man, sharing their thoughts and advice with him in the comment section

A Ghanaian man is seeking clarity and guidance after his former girlfriend claimed that the child they have been raising together may not be his biological son.

The young man, identified only as Prince, said he was in a relationship with Ama for several years, during which they welcomed a child. Although their relationship ended, the two continued to co-parent.

According to Prince, the child primarily lived with Ama until she contacted him one day, asking him to take full custody because the child’s presence was reportedly affecting her new relationship.

Though the request unsettled him, Prince said he prioritised the child’s wellbeing and made arrangements to take him in.

He initially moved the child to his sister’s home before placing him in the care of his mother to ensure proper support and stability.

Prince recounted that sometime later, his mother informed him that Ama had come asking to see the child.

When he confronted her, she reportedly disclosed that she intended to reunite the child with his alleged biological father.

He said he was taken aback by the claim. According to Prince, Ama explained that she had been involved with another man shortly before they began dating and now believed that man could be the child’s biological father.

Prince said the revelation left him feeling confused and betrayed. He is now seeking advice from relationship counsellors on the best course of action to determine the truth and protect the child’s interests.

Social media reacts to Prince's dilemma

Scores of netizens have reacted to the worrying story of the young Ghanaian man, and have shared their thoughts on the matter. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below

Elizabeth commented;

"This is the worst relationship story I have heard on this show. Some women are just shameless."

Fine Lawson noted:

"What at all is happening in this country? Why are our women behaving so irresponsibly?"

Modaarthur said:

"Whenever I hear stories like this it sounds like a fairytale to me."

Emmanuel Frimpong commented:

"This is no news at all. My own older brother had two children with his girlfriend, it turned out that none of the two boys were his."

Pilot Men noted:

"Hey, I know this guy very well. He lives in my neighbourhood. This is very terrible news."

Mary said:

"He should go for a DNA test and confirm the true paternity of the child."

