A young Ghanaian lady based in the US has earned the admiration of many netizens on social media

This follows her decision to take to social media to share information on job sites and companies offering visa sponsorship jobs

Social media users who visited the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady

A Ghanaian lady who is currently based in the US is receiving commendation after taking to social media to share insights for Ghanaians who want to work abroad.

This comes after she announced that there are companies abroad offering jobs with work visas for successful applicants to relocate.

A Ghanaian lady in the US shares details on the websites of companies with visa sponsorship job opportunities. Photo credit: @stargyal167/TikTok, Getty Images

Source: UGC

In this vein, the lady popularly known on TikTok as @stargyal167 listed websites showing companies that are open to providing work visas to applicants they are willing to work with.

The first website she mentioned is the European Employment Services (EURES). This is an official job mobility network that assists recruiters in finding job seekers.

The second website she mentioned was the Visa Sponsorship Job site. This website offers a platform for employers poised to sponsor work visas for international applicants.

The lady then advised applicants to read carefully and ensure that they understand the requirements before proceeding.

She also admonished them to craft their Curriculum Vitae to meet the job specifications they want.

A trio of workers at a factory. Photo credit: @Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the TikTok video had gained over 6,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video of the lady on visa job sponsorship websites below:

Reactions to the lady sharing job sponsorship listings for remote work websites:

Social media users who visited the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady.

Samuel Conka said:

"Please, I'm interested from Ghana."

Enoba Sammy stated:

"The resume is the problem here. Who can help us build the correct resume?"

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

"It is heartwarming to know that there are employers willing to provide work visas so Ghanaians and other nationals can relocate and work. I just hope that what is being promised is actually given to the person who qualifies and is sent to the country. If that happens, then I will say this is a good move, and I really commend these people for the lovely initiative."

Grace Hon added:

"Some people have lied to us, so we don't know who is real, my dear."

Monkey Money opined:

"Please help me apply for it because I have my passport and I'm ready for that."

Big K stated:

"Star Gyal, please I need the websites for the resume."

Man posts good jobs for Canada newcomers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a man shared an important update on jobs that new immigrants could do in Canada.

He explained that people working in a warehouse in the North American country could earn as much as GH₵1,400 per hour.

The lady mentioned websites including Accenture, HGS, and Concentrix.

Source: YEN.com.gh