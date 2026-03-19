Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Ghanaian Lady in the US Shares Websites To Get Potential Visa Sponsorship Job Opportunities
People

Ghanaian Lady in the US Shares Websites To Get Potential Visa Sponsorship Job Opportunities

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • A young Ghanaian lady based in the US has earned the admiration of many netizens on social media
  • This follows her decision to take to social media to share information on job sites and companies offering visa sponsorship jobs
  • Social media users who visited the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A Ghanaian lady who is currently based in the US is receiving commendation after taking to social media to share insights for Ghanaians who want to work abroad.

This comes after she announced that there are companies abroad offering jobs with work visas for successful applicants to relocate.

US, Jobs, Ghana, Remote, Work, Dollars, Visa
A Ghanaian lady in the US shares details on the websites of companies with visa sponsorship job opportunities. Photo credit: @stargyal167/TikTok, Getty Images
Source: UGC

In this vein, the lady popularly known on TikTok as @stargyal167 listed websites showing companies that are open to providing work visas to applicants they are willing to work with.

The first website she mentioned is the European Employment Services (EURES). This is an official job mobility network that assists recruiters in finding job seekers.

Read also

Medical screening or motherhood: Qualified Security Service faces tough choice after discovering pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The second website she mentioned was the Visa Sponsorship Job site. This website offers a platform for employers poised to sponsor work visas for international applicants.

The lady then advised applicants to read carefully and ensure that they understand the requirements before proceeding.

She also admonished them to craft their Curriculum Vitae to meet the job specifications they want.

US, Jobs, Ghana, Remote, Work, Dollars, Visa
A trio of workers at a factory. Photo credit: @Nitat Termmee/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the TikTok video had gained over 6,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video of the lady on visa job sponsorship websites below:

Reactions to the lady sharing job sponsorship listings for remote work websites:

Social media users who visited the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young lady.

Samuel Conka said:

"Please, I'm interested from Ghana."

Enoba Sammy stated:

"The resume is the problem here. Who can help us build the correct resume?"

Read also

Pupils' teacher discourages youth from pursuing career in teaching, video sparks reactions

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

"It is heartwarming to know that there are employers willing to provide work visas so Ghanaians and other nationals can relocate and work. I just hope that what is being promised is actually given to the person who qualifies and is sent to the country. If that happens, then I will say this is a good move, and I really commend these people for the lovely initiative."

Grace Hon added:

"Some people have lied to us, so we don't know who is real, my dear."

Monkey Money opined:

"Please help me apply for it because I have my passport and I'm ready for that."

Big K stated:

"Star Gyal, please I need the websites for the resume."

Man posts good jobs for Canada newcomers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a man shared an important update on jobs that new immigrants could do in Canada.

Read also

US-based Ghanaian man shares websites to get remote jobs that pay in dollars

He explained that people working in a warehouse in the North American country could earn as much as GH₵1,400 per hour.

The lady mentioned websites including Accenture, HGS, and Concentrix.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Yaa asantewaa Richest man Category c schools Jade castrinos Dorothy bowles ford