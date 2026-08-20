Kessben Media presenter DJ KA struggled to contain his emotions while mourning his late boss

The radio personality played Nana Acheampong’s popular grieving song, “Obaatan Na Awia Na,” during his programme

His painful reactions in the studio have attracted attention on social media

Kessben Media presenter DJ KA became emotional during his radio programme as he mourned the death of his boss, Kwabena Kesse.

Video of DJ KA mourning his late boss Kessben, draws attention. Image credit: De Prince, DJ KA

Source: UGC

The businessman, popularly known as Kessben, was the founder and owner of Kessben Media, operators of Kessben FM and Kessben TV.

His death was confirmed on Thursday, August 20, 2026, leaving his family, employees and business associates in deep sorrow.

DJ KA mourned Kessben on air

During his programme, DJ KA played Nana Acheampong’s popular grieving song “Obaatan Na Awia Na” as he reflected on the loss of his employer.

The emotional song appeared to make the difficult moment even more painful for the presenter, who struggled to control his reactions in the studio.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In a video from the programme, DJ KA placed both hands behind his head and wore a sad expression. At another point, he closed his eyes and reacted painfully as the song continued playing.

The radio personality appeared overwhelmed by the news as he mourned Kessben without saying much.

DJ KA’s reaction drew attention

The emotional footage has since circulated on social media, with many people sympathising with DJ KA and the entire Kessben Media team.

The presenter’s reaction showed the close relationship and respect he had for the late businessman, who employed numerous media personalities during his lifetime.

Kessben established a respected media company with operations in Kumasi and Accra. His businesses also covered education, hospitality, travel, logistics and financial services.

His death has left a major gap within the Kessben Group of Companies and Ghana’s media industry.

Family members, employees and loved ones have gathered to mourn him as tributes continue to pour in.

Kwadwo Dickson reacts to Kessben's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwadwo Dickson's reaction to the confirmation of Kessben's death, shedding light on his initial disbelief and subsequent inquiries into the tragic news.

This moment marks a significant loss for the Ghanaian community, as Kessben was not only a successful businessman but also a generous philanthropist, leaving behind a legacy that touched many lives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh