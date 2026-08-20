Benjamin Asare has been named the Best Domestic Player in the Black Stars after impressing at the 2026 World Cup

The 34-year-old goalkeeper will be rewarded with a vehicle worth $38,000 for his outstanding performances

The prize marks a remarkable turnaround for Asare, who will receive his second vehicle within a year after his viral 'tro-tro' moment

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Benjamin Asare's journey from riding tro-tros to being awarded a $38,000 vehicle is one of the most touching stories to emerge from Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper was named the Best Domestic Player in the Black Stars squad, with Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku confirming the honour at the GFA's 32nd Ordinary Congress on Thursday, August 20.

His prize is a brand-new vehicle worth $38,000 – another remarkable chapter in a journey that began far from the spotlight.

Benjamin Asare moved from a tro-tro passenger to the owner of a vehicle worth $38,000. Photo credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty, @OleleSalvador/X and @GreatOlympicsfc/X.

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Asare's journey from tro-tro to the World Cup

Asare's road to the top was anything but smooth.

He endured relegation with Great Olympics at the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season before Hearts of Oak offered him a fresh start.

Less than a year later, he made his Black Stars debut as Ghana thrashed Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, 2025.

His biggest moment arrived at the World Cup. After Lawrence Ati-Zigi was injured against Panama, Asare was handed his chance and became the first Ghana Premier League goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for the Black Stars, per Africa Top Sports.

According to data culled from Transfermarkt, he kept a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw against England and quickly became one of Ghana's standout performers.

But perhaps the most memorable part of Asare's rise came away from the pitch.

A video of Asare boarding a tro-tro circulated widely after his international breakthrough.

Watch Asare's tro-tro moment, as shared on X:

The sight of a Black Stars player using public transport touched many Ghanaians and caught the attention of businessman Seidu Agongo, who rewarded him with a brand-new Hyundai Elantra.

Now, just over a year later, Asare has another vehicle coming his way — this time worth $38,000.

Benjamin Asare: From humble beginnings to Black Stars recognition

Asare's success goes beyond the cars and accolades.

Domestic-based players have often struggled to earn recognition in a Black Stars squad dominated by professionals playing abroad.

Yet Asare broke through, performed on football's biggest stage and earned national recognition.

His growing profile has also brought ambassadorial partnerships with Polytank, Rexona, Raptor Gloves and Verna Sports Water.

From sitting in a tro-tro to receiving a $38,000 vehicle, Asare's story is a powerful reminder that humble beginnings do not have to define how far a person can go.

Journalist advises Asare to stay grounded

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sports journalist Collins Atta Poku has advised Benjamin Asare to seek guidance from former Black Stars goalkeeper Sammy Adjei.

He also urged the new first-choice goalkeeper to remain humble and avoid getting carried away by his recent rise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh