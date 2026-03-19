A private school teacher in Ghana has advised youth against pursuing professional teaching due to low earnings

According to him, the teaching profession was highly respected and valued in society, but the job is not financially rewarding

The teacher's comments have since sparked a heated debate about the welfare and value of teachers in our society

A private school teacher in Ghana has advised young people to consider alternative career paths if they aspire to live comfortably, citing the financial challenges associated with the teaching profession.

According to the teacher, while teaching is often regarded as a noble and respected profession, it is not financially rewarding in reality.

A private school teacher shares concerns about the financial struggles in the profession Photo credit: Antwi.Yaw/TikTok, Metro TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He noted that many teachers struggle to make ends meet, with successive governments doing little to significantly improve their conditions of service.

He further claimed that the situation has affected the personal lives of teachers, alleging that some women are reluctant to accept marriage proposals from teachers due to concerns about their earning capacity.

Sharing his personal experience, the teacher recounted how a woman he was interested in initially responded positively to his advances but later rejected him after finding out he was a teacher.

The educator recounts personal experience, highlighting challenges faced by teachers. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

According to him, the woman’s decision was influenced by her awareness of the financial difficulties faced by teachers in the country.

His remarks have reignited conversations about the welfare of teachers and the gap between the perceived respect for the profession and its actual economic rewards.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens show concern over plight of teachers

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to express their sentiments over the plights of teachers. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Thomas Kwabena Godsplan said:

"Most teachers do wrong calculations by taking loans that cripple their lives. I'm teaching in a senior high school and I'm okay in life, don't generalise it."

Barima Kofi Dua commented:

"At least let's show some respect to our dear teachers. Teachers are not the least paid workers in Ghana."

The Programmer asked:

"Why are you comparing private school teachers to government teachers?"

Joe Kwame said"

"At least the minimum salary of a teacher in Ghana now is more than Gh¢ 3500, so what’s your problem?"

Davina opined:

"As a young SHS graduate, I will tell you to pursue teaching training."

Nana Frimpong shared:

"The value of money is not how much it is but what it can be used for. How do you take care of your rent, transportation, feeding, utility bills, etc., with 3500 cedis?"

Commander Pixels commented:

"Teaching is better now. Note: I didn't say 'best'. Comparing teaching today to the previous years, particularly before Prof. Mills, you could see that there has been a drastic shift in salary. You have to better ÿour life. Don't depend on the government to make life better. Most teachers today fall victim to these online marketing and related schemes, out of laziness and comments from society. Find something to do with your hands, and you will see a difference. Let's stop playing cards and draft all days after school."

Teacher gives her students gift

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Miss Afia Boadi, a public school teacher in Ghana's Bia West District, surprised her students with Christmas gifts.

She gave them sketch pads and ‘My Third Copy Book’ to enhance their writing skills.

Miss Boadi shared her gesture on social media, expressing her love for her students and commitment to their education.

Source: YEN.com.gh