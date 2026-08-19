The UK government outlined five recognised financial routes international students can use to meet student visa proof-of-funds requirements

Applicants relying on third-party funds such as parental or partner savings must submit additional supporting documents alongside bank statements

Certain assets including cryptocurrencies, pensions, and overdrafts are prohibited and cannot be used to satisfy the financial conditions

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The United Kingdom government has published a breakdown of five accepted methods through which international applicants can demonstrate they have sufficient funds to support themselves while studying in the country.

Meeting the financial requirement is one of the most critical steps in securing a UK student visa, and authorities have now made clear exactly which sources of capital qualify.

The UK lists 5 ways foreign students can prove funds for a student visa. Photo credit: FINNBARR WEBSTER & Geography Photos/Getty Images.

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5 Approved sources of funds for UK student visa

The first recognised route is an official student loan issued by a government body or a regulated financial institution.

Second, applicants who have secured formal sponsorship from an employer, a government, or an international organisation can present that funding as evidence.

Third, personal savings held in a private bank account are accepted, provided the money has been held there for the required period before the application is submitted.

Fourth, funds belonging to a parent or legal guardian are eligible, but only when accompanied by proof of the family relationship and a written consent letter.

Fifth, a spouse or partner's finances may be used, subject to formal documentation confirming the relationship.

Across all five categories, the central requirement remains the same: applicants must provide clear evidence that the funds are genuinely accessible to them and not merely held in their name on paper.

Where money belongs to a third party, supplementary paperwork must be submitted alongside conventional bank statements.

What assets cannot be used for UK student visa

The UK government also confirmed a list of financial assets that will not satisfy the visa requirements under any circumstances.

These include cryptocurrencies, stocks and shares, pension funds, overdrafts, and accounts held with unregulated banking institutions.

The guidance makes no exceptions for these categories, regardless of how much capital an applicant may hold within them.

International students are advised to identify which of the five approved routes applies to their situation as early as possible in the application process, since gathering the correct supporting documents can take time, and delays in doing so may push back submission deadlines.

UK exempt 39 organization from immigration control

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had an official list of international organisations whose staff qualified for exemptions from standard immigration requirements.

A total of 39 organisations with offices or headquarters in the United Kingdom appeared on the list, covering multiple global sectors.

The exemptions applied to employees of organisations operating across finance, health, development, the environment and security.

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Source: YEN.com.gh