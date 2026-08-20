A supercomputer has predicted the outcome of Arsenal's opening Premier League fixture against Coventry City

Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi is expected to start for the newly-promoted side after impressing in pre-season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a dominant record over Coventry boss Frank Lampard heading into the fixture

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Arsenal begin their Premier League title defence at home to newly promoted Coventry City, but Opta's supercomputer expects the opening fixture to be a one-sided affair.

Arsenal vs Coventry City: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of Premier League Opener. Photos by David Price and Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Coventry City winner

The Gunners have been given an 80.4% chance of beating Coventry at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, August 21, according to 10,000 pre-match simulations.

The Sky Blues have just a 7.1% chance of pulling off a shock win, while the probability of a draw stands at 12.5%.

The figures highlight the huge gap between the reigning champions and a Coventry side returning to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal's advantage goes beyond home support and recent success. Mikel Arteta has also enjoyed the better record in his meetings with Frank Lampard.

Lampard won their first encounter in 2019 while in charge of Chelsea, but Arteta has since gone unbeaten in the next five meetings, winning four and drawing one.

Coventry's return to the top flight is still a remarkable story. The club spent two decades outside the Premier League before earning promotion, but their reward is an immediate test against the defending champions.

Arsenal vs Coventry City: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of Premier League Opener. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal vs Coventry: The Caleb Yirenkyi test

The fixture will also attract attention in Ghana, with Caleb Yirenkyi expected to feature for Coventry.

The 20-year-old joined the Sky Blues for a club-record fee this summer and impressed during pre-season.

He provided an assist in Coventry's 2-0 victory over AS Monaco in their final friendly, strengthening his case for a starting role.

Watch Yirenkyi's assist vs Monaco, as shared on X:

A place in the starting XI would give Yirenkyi a dream introduction to Premier League football, with Arsenal providing the opposition.

For Coventry, the challenge could hardly be tougher. For Arsenal, however, anything less than three points would represent an early setback in their bid to retain the Premier League crown.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a supercomputer has tipped Arsenal as slight favourites to win the 2026/27 Premier League title.

Manchester City are close behind with a 30% chance of lifting the trophy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh