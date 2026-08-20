Nana Ama McBrown cast several emerging talents she discovered on TikTok in her latest movie, AMA

The film features a full cast of fresh faces alongside established actors, giving unknown creatives their first major platform

McBrown's decision signals a shift in how Ghana's film industry could identify and nurture the next generation of actors

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Beyond the glitz of the AMA premiere, the most compelling story may not be what appeared on screen, but how some of the faces got there in the first place.

Nana Ama McBrown Discovers TikTok Talents and Gives Them Chances in Her New Movie AMA

Source: UGC

Nana Ama McBrown, one of Ghana's most celebrated entertainers, made a deliberate choice when putting together the cast for her latest film.

Rather than filling every role with familiar industry names, she turned to TikTok, scrolling through the very platform where thousands of young Ghanaians share their creativity daily, and handpicked talents who had never had a shot at the big screen.

TikTok Stars who made the AMA cast

The full cast list for AMA includes McBrown herself as Abrafi, alongside Ras Nene (Akwasi Antwi) as Apia, Twumasi Blessing as Asor, Felilatu Adams Seidu as Adobea, Franklina Oye Lartey as Dentaa, Nikita McBrown as Ama, Promise Ohene Adade as Kofi, Maxwell as Frimpong, Adu Boahen as Amankona, Agyei Fofie Wisdom as Akwasi, Thomas Appiah as Teacher Appiah, Koo Nyansani as Teacher Ansah, Nana Osei as Kwaabota, Asante Valentine as Atadwe, Lady as Tiwaa, Owusu Ansah Abigal as the Bartender, and Antwi Paul as the Farmer.

Several of those names had built their followings online before McBrown noticed them and offered them something far greater than views and likes: a genuine acting credit alongside experienced professionals.

McBrown opens new door into film industry

For the young creatives involved, landing a role in AMA represents a turning point. Breaking into Ghana's mainstream entertainment scene has traditionally required connections, prior experience, or years of grinding through smaller productions. McBrown's approach cuts through that barrier entirely. A smartphone, a consistent presence online, and enough raw talent to catch the right eye, that is now a credible route in.

The move also says something meaningful about where McBrown is in her own career. Having spent decades building her name, she is now in a position to spend some of that influence on others, and she has clearly chosen to do so deliberately.

The responsibility now shifts to the fresh faces who were given this opportunity. The exposure AMA has provided is a foundation, not a finish line. How they build on it, sharpening their craft and sustaining the momentum, will determine whether this moment becomes the first chapter of long careers or simply a memorable debut.

What McBrown has made clear is that the next generation of Ghanaian actors does not have to wait to be discovered through traditional channels. Sometimes, all it takes is someone with enough vision to look at a TikTok video and see a future film star.

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Source: YEN.com.gh