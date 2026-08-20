Canada Extends Work Permit Deadline for Foreigners Awaiting Permanent Residency

Canada pushed back the open work permit application deadline for a specific group of permanent resident applicants

The extension covers those who applied under the 2021 temporary resident to permanent resident pathway and their eligible family members

Qualifying applicants can work for any employer in any occupation while their permanent residence application remains pending

Canada has extended the open work permit application deadline to 31 December 2026 for foreign nationals still awaiting decisions on their permanent residence applications.

The extension applies exclusively to applicants who submitted permanent residence applications through the 2021 temporary resident to permanent resident (TR to PR) pathway and have not yet received a final outcome.

Canada extends the open work permit application deadline to 31 December 2026 for eligible TR to PR pathway applicants and their families awaiting permanent residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eligible family members of qualifying applicants are also covered under the same provision.

Who qualifies for the extended deadline

To benefit from the extension, an applicant must have applied through the 2021 TR to PR pathway and must still have a pending permanent residence application at the time they seek the work permit.

The Canadian government was clear that the extension is not automatically granted to all TR to PR applicants; only those who meet the specific eligibility criteria can apply under this provision.

Applicants and their family members are advised to confirm their eligibility before submitting a work permit application.

What the open work permit allows

Those who qualify and successfully obtain an open work permit before the December deadline are free to work for any employer and in any occupation without restriction.

The permit also allows holders to maintain valid temporary resident status in Canada for the duration of the processing period, addressing what could otherwise be a gap in legal status while waiting for a permanent residence decision.

Canada's TR to PR pathway was introduced in 2021 as a one-time measure designed to help essential workers and international graduates already living in the country transition to permanent residency.

Given the significant volume of applications received at the time, many cases remain in processing more than four years on, prompting the government to introduce interim support measures such as this work permit extension to help affected individuals maintain their status.

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada invited people to apply for permanent residence on August 18, 2026.

Candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 523 to qualify.

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Source: YEN.com.gh