A security service applicant has shared her unexpected story, which has set social media abuzz, drawing widespread attention as many react to her difficult situation

The lady, part of the 105,000 qualified applicants, realised she was pregnant and expressed concern it could affect her chances at the medical screening stage

Netizens thronged online to share advice on her situation, with many offering guidance while others raised concerns over the tough decision she now faces

An embattled Ghanaian woman has captured online attention after sharing her personal dilemma while navigating a major career opportunity.

Ghanaian security service applicant faces dilemma over pregnancy and upcoming medical screening. Image credit: iStock, Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook

Source: UGC

The lady is among the 105,000 applicants who qualified for the Ghana Security Services’ medical screening. As the recruitment timeline draws near, she faces an unexpected situation, as she has just realised that she is pregnant.

In an online comment, she sought guidance from the public, inquiring whether her pregnancy would prevent her from taking part in the medical screening.

Her case has drawn widespread attention due to the timing of her pregnancy, sparking discussions on balancing personal life with professional opportunities.

The applicant has not yet decided whether to continue with the application process or step back to embrace motherhood.

Her story stresses the difficult decisions women sometimes face when personal circumstances intersect with career ambitions.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Peeps react to the pregnant applicant's story

Netizens have thronged online to share their views and opinions on the young lady’s life-changing situation. Many have offered advice, while others have raised concerns.

Below are some interesting comments on the video:

SCOFIELD 🪼 shared:

"Keep it. Don't say I didn't tell u. No job in this world equates giving life🥰."

Bohyeba Isaac wrote:

"Automatically, you’re disqualified."

FasGibson wrote:

"Why didn't the husband wait?"

Afiba200 commented:

"Keep it and try next time."

JAASE Fashion & Art Home shared:

"My sister, good morning. Have your baby, and you will be happy forever. There is a reason in everything."

Fire Officer advises qualified security service applicants

Also, a Ghana National Fire Service officer has urged aspiring security service personnel to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming medical screening scheduled to begin on March 16, 2027.

Speaking in a TikTok video addressed to applicants, Fire Officer Ekow Kakra emphasised the importance of adhering to proper medical protocols, particularly for those taking medications, including painkillers.

Officer Kakra advised candidates to carry a valid doctor’s prescription for any strong treatment or remedies they are using.

He warned that traces of unprescribed substances in the bloodstream could lead to immediate disqualification from the recruitment process.

“If you know you are taking any strong painkiller, ensure you attend the screening with a doctor’s prescription. Any unprescribed d.rugs detected will lead to disqualification. Don’t waste your money if you cannot meet these requirements,” he shared.

The guidance seeks to prevent unnecessary disqualifications and ensure that all applicants meet the health standards required for service in the Fire Service, Police Service, and other security agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

Fire Officer Kakra warns against unprescribed substances to ensure security service recruitment eligibility during screenings. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, Dora Esinam also stepped in with timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date for the results to be published, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot if their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly in the frame.

Source: YEN.com.gh