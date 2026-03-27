Prince, a Ghanaian man living in Libya, reflected on his difficult experiences and decided to return to Ghana

The young man said he travelled from Ghana to Libya by road with the intention of going to Italy by sea, but he changed his mind

Ghanaians on social media who watched Prince tell his story expressed support for his choice to prioritise safety

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Prince, a Ghanaian living in Libya, with the intention to travel to Italy, has decided to return to Ghana due to the conditions he has experienced in the Northern African country.

The young man said he has always wanted to travel abroad and recounted trying several times via legal means to leave Ghana.

Prince, a Ghanaian man, abandons his dream to travel to Italyy from Libya and plans to return home. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Prince said that when he arrived in Libya, he got a job and found a fellow Ghanaian who was also willing to travel to Italy.

When his friend got the opportunity to go to Italy, he was arrested and detained. Prince said the arrest of his Ghanaian colleague served as a deterrent for him and made him decide to return home.

Prince indicated that even though he works as a truck driver in Libya, he would return to Ghana and live his life peacefully. He explained that, considering all that he has experienced in Libya, he would rather come to Ghana than stay in Libya or travel to Europe.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens encourage Ghanaian in Libya to return

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Watch the video below:

@AdelAlkaf said:

"If you don't listen, you will learn the hard way, good interview."

@jstartech2812 wrote:

"Very educational interview. Take care, sir, and come home quickly."

@EffahSolomon-j9f said:

"Travel and see."

@nerogyi7361 wrote:

"Travel and see 😂😂."

@nyabinghi870 said:

"Why must I travel and see? See what?"

Source: YEN.com.gh