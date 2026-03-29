Elder Frank Donkor, the father of the late Donkor brothers, was seen cleaning up after his sons' emotional funeral

The funeral, which saw several dignitaries present, was held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the State House

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Elder Frank Donkor, the father of the late Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor, was seen picking up the rubber, bottles, and other rubbish left on the floor by people who attended the funeral of his sons at the State House.

The funeral of Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor was held at the State House in Accra on March 28, 2026. The funeral turned into a deeply emotional moment for the Donkor family, especially for Captain Frank Donkor’s widow, Naomi Donkor.

Elder Donkor ensures the State House is neat after the funeral ceremony of his two sons. Photo credit: @elderdonkor

Source: Facebook

After the funeral ceremony, the leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp was seen going round the State House to ensure that the place was clean and without rubbish.

Elder Frank Donkor held a big polythene bag in which he was putting all the rubbish he was picking up.

A few people followed him and also picked up the rubbish.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens praise Elder Frank Donkor

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Daily View GH on Instagram. Read them below:

@this_isamasub said:

"Please, where’s his church … he has won my heart, I want to worship with him."

@adwoaamponsahyeboah wrote:

"People don’t know him. I went there to pray years ago. I came to Accra with nothing, but now, I travel from Ghana to Europe at any time I want. He’s a very great and very calm, respectful person. Hebron is forever my home anytime I’m in Ghana 🇬🇭 🔥🔥🔥fire! Fire 🔥 !"

@awura_luv said:

"Anyone who knows the elder knows he is like that; the hand of God is on him. Hebron is a place of peace."

@iamedemprince wrote:

"I got to know of him just these past few days, and I would say I really admire him. Chale a very strong man. Job of our time. Very humble and respectful, when we talk about “down to earth” in the dictionary, his picture should be placed there. May the good Lord continue to bless him and his household 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@barima_acheampong said:

"Elder, your good works will follow you…condolences, Christ Soldier."

@angelaskpatashie wrote:

"People don’t really know Elder Donkor, how humble he is, he is always happy and friendly. His prayer camp feels like home."

@kubaby1984 said:

"He is always like that. A very powerful man. full of anointing. This is a true man of God, and my life today is a living testimony."

@_deborahdebbie wrote:

"Me, I knew this was going to happen after the funeral b’cos that’s how he is and easy going man of God proper one and soft ma who is very generous to everyone God continue to bless you papa fire ogyaa 🔥."

@yvonne_fairbanks100 said:

"OMG, elder, why? He is so humble. May the good Lord continue to comfort and bless you🙏🙏🙏."

@kwadwo6824 wrote:

"Humbleness and prayer are the key to success.🙌."

@cutsngrill said:

"This man is one in a million."

Source: YEN.com.gh