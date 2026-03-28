Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako has started a serious campaign ahead of the internal elections for leaders.

Chairman Wontumi says the NPP will correct the mistakes they made when they win the 2028 elections. Photo credit: @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, conceded that they made some mistakes while they were in power from 2021 to 2025.

In a video on X, the Ashanti Regional Chairman promised that if he is elected as National Chairman of the NPP and they win the 2028 general elections, he would ensure that they do better.

"In 2024, we were in power. In 2026, we are in opposition. Today, you can't find those who were appointed to offices while we were in power. It now looks like the party belongs to the regional executives, constituency chairmen and their executives."

"Those who got appointments are nowhere to be found. We made grave mistakes, but if we win power again in 2028 we will not commit such blunders again," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Chairman Wontumi's comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@quophiappiah said:

"That should tell you how greedy the party has become. Not only did they plunder the nation, they are not even willing and ready to rebuild the very party that gave them the platform. INDEED!!! NEVER AGAIN!!!"

@etihad_cityzen wrote:

"Opposition in the next 10 years."

@A_Enochgh responded:

"Understatement. 16 years clear, then we think about the rest."

@A_Enochgh said:

"Dem go come for his neck p3333."

@RonnyPanda wrote:

"Wontumi 🔥."

@FricksMck said:

"So make the appointment wisely next time."

Source: YEN.com.gh