Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife's demand for GH₵50m and other benefits in their divorce settlement has been rejected

The High Court rather gave Joana Quaye GH₵300k compensation and GH₵5,000 monthly allowance for their children's upkeep

Joana Quaye's lawyers have appealed the January 20 ruling, arguing for equitable distribution of marital assets

The quest of Joana Quaye, the wife of Ghanaian Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), to get a GH₵50 million settlement in their divorce case has ended in disappointment.

The High Court in Accra, on January 20, 2026, awarded Mrs Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, sought the GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his wife, Joana Quaye, are in court for a divorce settlement. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @ghgalaxy

Source: Instagram

However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, seemed not to have valued the contributions of Mrs Quaye to her husband's success.

RNAQ's wife appeals divorce ruling

Weeks after the ruling, The New Crusading Guide reports that her lawyers, Dame & Partners, filed the notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal Registry on April 1, 2026, describing the January 20 ruling by Justice Kofi Dorgu as a "raw deal" that is "manifestly inadequate, inequitable and unfair."

Her lawyers argue that the High Court ruling is "inconsistent with the principles and framework governing the identification and equitable distribution of marital property" under Ghana's Constitution and laws, as affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Central to her case is the argument that RNAQ's flagship company, Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited, later renamed Bills Micro Credit Limited, was established with Joana as a shareholder, and served as the financial foundation from which RNAQ went on to build his vast empire.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his wife, Joana Quaye, have been married for 16 years. Photo source: @ghgalaxy

Source: Instagram

Her lawyers contend that all properties acquired during the marriage, including houses at Trassacco Estate and East Legon, a Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Range Rover and shares in multiple companies, constitute marital property that must be distributed equitably.

They are also calling on the Court of Appeal to lift the corporate veil on Quick Credit and its affiliated companies, arguing there is "clear and compelling evidence" that the parties jointly established the initial business.

Mrs Quaye is seeking two specific orders from the Court of Appeal: the setting aside of the High Court's January 20 ruling, and an order granting her an equitable share of all assets, movable and immovable, acquired during the marriage, including RNAQ's shares and beneficial interests in all companies set up after their wedding.

Below are photos of the notice of appeal:

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wife, Joana, appeals the ruling on their divorce settlement. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The couple has been locked in a bitter divorce battle for four years.

RNAQ, who regularly makes headlines for gifting cars, gold and other expensive items to the public, currently lives in his Trassacco Estate home, acquired during the marriage.

In March 2025, the private jet owner took the nation by storm with a lavish 40th birthday celebration, which saw Davido, Stonebwoy, Diamond Platinumz, and other big African stars in attendance.

Ahead of the celebration, RNAQ went on a splurging spree, acquiring his jet and Bugatti Chiron.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He has often been linked with Ghanaian socialite Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real, who is believed to be staying in his Trasacco Estate house with him.

RNAQ sparks rumours with Hajia4Reall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye had sparked buzz after publicly praising Hajia4Reall’s beauty for the first time, fuelling long-standing dating rumours

Their rumoured relationship had earlier gained attention when Nana Akua Addo hinted at a possible union by referring to Hajia4Reall as “Mrs RNAQ”

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh