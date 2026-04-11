A video showing the children of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's children having fun with Hajia4Reall's daughter has emerged online

In the video, the three girls jumped on the Birkin bag challenge, danced and showed which many claimed belonged to Hajia4Reall

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the girls' bond

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A video has popped up online showing the relationship between the children of Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and Hajia4Reall's only child, Naila.

Naila4Real, as she is popularly called, is the daughter of Hajia4Reall famous Ghanaian socialite, who is purported to be the lover of RNAQ.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's children bond with Hajia4Reall's daughter, Naila. Photo credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Facebook & @nottavailable14/TikTok

Source: UGC

RNAQ's children have become the centre of attraction after the emergence of a High Court in their parents' divorce settlement, which a section of Ghanaians has deemed unfair.

RNAQ and Joana Quaye's divorce battle

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company from which RNAQ built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the court awarded Joana Quaye one-third share of a house at Dansoman, GH₵300,000 in financial provision, and GH₵5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children and two cars.

The judge's ruling, according to The Law Platform, was meant to prevent 'frequent divorces with the expectation of reaping huge monetary benefits'.

Justice Kofi Dorgu added that Joana Quaye was still attractive and could remarry, hence his decision.

"The petitioner, who has been settled with 1/3 of the matrimonial home, has the educational and health needs of the children placed on the respondent, and her mobility issues are also taken care of. Physically, she is very attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she feels like."

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Joana Quaye appealed the outcome at the Appeals Court, seeking big benefits.

RNAQ children bond with Hajia4Real's daughter

In a TikTok video, the two daughters of RNAQ and Naila were seen jumping on a video challenge.

The girls did the Birkin bag challenge and showed some of their parents' wealth in the video. The three girls were happy and bonded beautifully while doing the dance challenge.

All three girls wore a cadigan of different colours. Two of them were in skirts, while one wore trousers. The girls used an original Birkin bag and showed money and jewellery.

Several people who commented suggested that the Birkin bags belonged to Hajia4Reall.

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall commented on the video showing the great relationship she has with RNAQ's children.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to bond between RNAQ and Hajia4Reall's children

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @nottavailable14 on TikTok. Read them below:

Mona said:

"Herrrrr, you guys are in trouble."

OGA wrote:

"They actually used a real Birkin 🤧🤧😂."

Ella💕 said:

"Herrr am going to tell your mother😭😭😂😂."

Münãť🩷 wrote:

"Ahhh, so trend too you people have taken it seriously…so how are we supposed to do it now😭."

❤️erlarh 💕 said:

"Between Cholocate and Contragulations, which one did you read wrong?😂😂."

Dorkiedoll 🦄 wrote:

"Is that Hajia4real’s bag they are using?"

_frieda2badd🥵🤷‍♀️ said:

"Ruphy, I know you’re the one who influenced them🤣😝."

AbenaGunshot🧚‍♀️ wrote:

"All jokes we all are joking when it reaches your turn, you have taken it seriously 😂😂😍."

aworegoyah said:

"This is the only video I've seen where they used a real Birkin bag😂😂😂."

Empress Kez🦋🥰❤️ wrote:

"The number of times I have watched this 😩😩."

montanas994 said:

"How can I be friends with you guys?"

Source: YEN.com.gh