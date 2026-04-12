Ghanaian influencer, Dulcie Boateng, celebrated her 28th birthday by unveiling a newly built apartment she intends to sell

The young lady wore a white gown to go and inspect the completed five-unit apartment, which her mother supervised

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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Celebrated Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng, as part of her birthday celebration, unveiled her five-unit apartment building, which she had been working on for a while.

According to the influencer, it was her mother who often supervised the work at the site due to her busy schedule.

Dulcie Boateng, a Ghanaian influencer, unveils her plush new apartment. Photo credit: @dulcies.life/Instagram & GHBrain/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Dulcie Boateng was seen arriving at the location of the apartment in an all-white gown. She looked pleasantly surprised when she arrived on the compound.

The birthday girl could not stop smiling and admiring the work that had been done.

Dulcie Boateng later disclosed that it was a five-unit 1-bedroom apartment building, which she intends to sell or rent. She stated that she would only charge a few dollars for each apartment.

In a separate Facebook video, the influencer knelt in front of her mother to thank her for the input she made in getting the apartment completed as scheduled.

Her mother, in turn, asked her to stand and prayed that her daughter would even do better in the years ahead.

Watch the X video below:

Dulcie's apartment unveiling stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @Dek360Ghana on X. Read them below:

@chief_fels said:

"Chamber and Hall self-contained Pro Max."

@chefoseitutu wrote:

"Funfoolers everywhere. Just wait till you lose all your money and see who'd stay beside you."

@UmuofiaPresiden said:

"Eish, so money dey influencing like this? Or ebe washing machine? 😂

@jessequantum wrote:

"This girl is proving that slay queen pays. And I’m happy for her."

@GeorgeGalazy said:

"Our ladies are making boss moves! Congratulations queen. You work hard and smart. With a phone in your hand, you can make things happen these days, too. Don’t give up hope."

@sixfoot_plus wrote:

"No ounce of greenery, but will complain that Ghana is too hot."

@TikTokT15479755 said:

"Eii money dey the work inside oooo."

@ThePapin_93 wrote:

"Again, greenery is illegal in Ghana. Luxury is now all concrete."

Source: YEN.com.gh