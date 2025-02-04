Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Quitachie, caused a stir on social media when she flaunted the gifts she bought for herself for the New Year

She unboxed two designer bags, Apple products, and two digital cameras and other expensive accessories for her bags and gadgets

Many people spoke about the expensive items she unboxed in the video

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Quitachie, unboxed gifts she bought for herself which were prominent on her New Year's wish list.

Quitachie unboxes over GH¢150k worth of gifts for herself. Image Credit: @quitachie

Quitachie unboxes gifts for herself

Quitachie took to her TikTok page to share a lovely video of the expensive gifts she bought for herself. She then noted the items featured prominently in her New Year's wish list in the caption.

In the same TikTok caption, she disclosed that the expensive gadgets, bags and other accessories she unboxed cost about $10,000, which is approximately GH¢151,719.54 using the current exchange rate on Google dated February 4, 2025.

"Everyone did a Christmas wishlist haul so here’s mine but new years ($10k+)🛍️🇬🇭✨😘💓🎁 #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #quitachie #chichies #nigeriatiktok🇳🇬."

The introduction of the unboxing video showed her giving her fans an overview of the products she was going to unbox.

The beginning section of the video showed her unboxing Apple products. The first item was an iPad Pro which she bought for $1,799. She said she bought her first iPad in 2020, a decision heavily influenced by her love for Candy Crush, the wildly popular mobile game.

The other items she bought included; a magic keyboard for $299, an Apple pencil for $128, an Apple Beats Pill for $149.99, an iPhone 16 Pro Max for 1,700, an iPhone case from Amazon for $50, and two silicon cases for $49 for each.

She also noted that she bought a pink case, a paper-like screen protector, and a protective case for her iPad all for $120.

The 22-year-old influencer bought a digital camera, the Canon G7 X Mark III. This specific item she noted was important and part of her 2025 vision board, where she expressed her desire to take quality pictures.

Quitachie unboxed more tech items, a $2,500 Louis Vuitton bag, a Goyard bag which she styled with charms worth USD2,900. She noted that she paid GH¢15,000 at Ghana customs to clear the designer bag which was delivered to her in Ghana.

Reactions to Quitachie's unboxing video

Below are the reactions to influencer Quitachie's unboxing video:

💎RAKA💜 said:

"I got that iPad because of candy crash" God Abeg😭😅🦋💖."

Laura laura said:

"Look at how quiet I am watching this video 🙏😭."

Alpher Bling said:

"If you are not unboxing then it all settings azaa nkoaa 😂😂😂😂."

@AkosuaLilly said:

"Eei 1,700 dollars in cedis is 26,095.00 oh God of Quitachie please locate me 💔🤭😂."

MrFanTasTiC🏄🏼‍♂️🥷 said:

"Are u also speechless ?🤐"

Sis Ash🟤 said:

"Ok 🥺I bought kenkey for myself this afternoon guyyyyy🤭😩."

REgiNaya💞said:

"Deebee wey Dey mention dollar I go follow 😂😂."

Fadda Dickson flaunts GH¢2M Goyard bags

YEN.com.gh reported that Fadda Dickson, the General Manager of Despite Media Group, flaunted his Goyard Bourget bags worth over GH¢2 million.

The wealthy business mogul was captured showing off the luxury bags on his trip to the United States with the United Showbiz crew for the Ghana Music Awards slated for August 17, 2024.

Ghanaians questioned the actual cost of the bags, while others were worried about airport staff not handling the bags with due care.

