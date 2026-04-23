Petrina, a young Ghanaian lady, shared her inspiring journey as a driver on a ride-hailing app in Ghana

In an interview, she narrated how she got into the business and shared her daily earnings on good and bad days

Ghanaians on social media who watched Petrina share her story thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

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Petrina, a young Ghanaian lady who works as a Yango driver, shared her story and how the job has helped her economically since she started.

According to Petrina she worked as a waitress to raise funds to buy the car which now serves as one of her sources of income.

Petrina, a young Ghanaian lady shares her experience as a Yango driver. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & @zambia.yango/Facebook

Source: UGC

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on YouTube, Petrina said she also sells hair and hopes to own a shop one day since she studied cosmetology.

Petrina said she initially gave the car to a driver so he could render sales within an agreed duration. However, the car broke down at one point and was left at the mechanic's shop.

Petrina decided to leave her job as a waitress, pay for the repair of the car and work with it herself. The SHS-leaver said she often works around Tema since she started as a Yango driver.

She indicated that she sometimes advertises her wigs to her passengers when she picks them up.

According to Petrina, she thinks the Yango driving business is lucrative and one she would encourage others to join.

"On a bad day I make GH¢200 after deducting all expenses. But on good days, I make GH¢500 after deducting money for fuel and other expenses. It is lucrative, and anyone who wants to join should do so."

Petrina stated that she is not shy working as a Yango driver since it feeds her and gives her economic power to do other things.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Yango driver's experience stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@stephenfrimpong7597 said:

"This young lady spoke well. She is doing her best, and I wish her all the best."

@huseinimagaji4595 wrote:

"They should because this is the kind of woman every family want."

@damoahlydia1284 said:

"Very bold lady…All the best. This is some of the things we want to hear."

@edithodurokwarteng1485 wrote:

"Nice interview DJ. God bless you am also thinking of doing Uber with my car when I go to Ghana."

@Edd-n2g said:

"Keep it up. Am proud of you. May God continue to bless your efforts."

@Hanny-v9d wrote:

"This lady speaks so well. Very humble, intelligent and smart 🥰💋❤."

@boubailias said:

"If you don’t wanna work any 9-5, the best way to work for yourself is Uber, Bolt, etc of kind. No pressure."

Source: YEN.com.gh