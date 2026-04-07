Hajia4Reall's extravagant closet video showcased luxury handbags and footwear, igniting social media conversations

The reactions ranged from admiration for her aesthetic to questioning the source of her wealth

The video has reinforced Hajia4Reall's status as a prominent figure in Ghana's luxury fashion scene

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Ghanaian socialite, musician, and influencer Hajia4Reall has sparked reactions online after a video of her lavish closet surfaced.

The close showcased an extensive collection of luxury handbags and footwear arranged in a boutique-style setting.

Hajia4Reall shows off her luxurious closet full of designer bags and shoes. Photo source: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

The clip, which has been circulating on social media, showed a glass-fronted, well-lit space filled with neatly arranged designer-style bags in various shapes and sizes.

Hajia4Reall's lavish collection of bags and shoes

The collection featured structured top-handle handbags, spacious tote bags, and crossbody pieces, mostly in neutral colours such as black, brown, and beige, with a few bold-coloured items adding contrast.

The display, enhanced by LED lighting and symmetrical shelving, mirrors the interior of a high-end fashion boutique rather than a typical personal wardrobe.

Various footwear, including what appear to be heels and sandals, is also visible, though positioned as a secondary feature to the more prominent handbag collection.

In the video, Hajia4Reall, who was dressed in a black bathrobe and a hair bonnet, sought to show her followers some makeup tips.

It was during the tutorials from the mother of one, while looking for a mirror, that she got up and went into the closet, giving a full view to her fans.

Watch the Instagram video of Hajia4Reall's closet below:

Hajia4Reall, known in private life as Hajia Montrage Faiz, is highly regarded for her affinity for luxury fashion and high-end lifestyle. She has often made headlines for showcasing designer items and extravagant living.

Despite Hajia4Reall's conviction in a romance scam case, which led to her serving a 13-month term in the US, she has maintained her status as one of the most alluring female stars on Ghanaian social media.

The latest video has reinforced her image as one of Ghana’s most talked-about social figures in terms of luxury and fashion.

Hajia4Reall is known for her high sense of fashion and love for expensive designer brands. Photo source: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Hajia4Reall's boutique-like closet

Social media users have since flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with some admiring the aesthetic and organisation of the Fine Girl hitmaker's space, while others questioned the source of such wealth.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

ama21_w said:

"People's grandparents' stolen money, we’re glorifying hmmm."

freedom_of_right

"Clap back my steeze and bougie…"

high_geo.eshun said:

"Oh ... me small mirror no w) hen fvaaaaarrr😢😂😂😂😂."

im_thick_abyna said:

"🤣🙈 She knew where the mirror was, paa 😩🤭."

dzifaadako said:

"Same thoughts I had when I saw her video. Bara’s thing will come again oo yioooooooo."

Hajia4Reall responds after Afia Schwarzenegger's accusations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall had spoken with a defiant message after Afia Schwarzenegger accused her and Richard Nii Armah Quaye of damaging her reputation.

Afia had recently claimed Google search results wrongly linked her to Hajia4Reall, whom she described as an ex-convict, and even alleged that her house was broken into.

In a subtle clapback, Hajia4Reall framed her past as part of God’s plan, presenting her journey as one of redemption and resilience.

Source: YEN.com.gh