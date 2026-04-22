A Ghanaian living and working in the United Kingdom as a nurse showed enormous love t,o her family members back in Ghana

The Ghanaian nurse went grocery shopping, packed the items and sent them to her family back in Ghana so they could enjoy

Ghanaians on social media who watched her through the process thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

A Ghanaian living in the United Kingdom (UK) and working as a nurse shared a video while she was grocery shopping and packing them for her relations back in Ghana.

In the video on X, the young nurse recounted how he used to envy a family that lived close by because they always had boxes arriving from relations abroad.

A Ghanaian nurse in the UK buys groceries, packs and sends them to her family in Ghana. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

According to her, she hoped that one day her family would also receive such boxes filled with goodies from relations abroad. Little did she know that she would be the one sending the items to her family back home.

The nurse indicated that she shopped for breakfast items and a few other things to send to her mother and mother-in-law.

In the video, the nurse was seen packing the groceries into travel bags. Some of the things included: tea, oats, milk, canned beef, biscuits, toffees, sardines, spaghetti, and other things.

After she packed the bags, the Ghanaian nurse closed all the bags and packed them on one side of her hall.

Watch the X video below:

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@JusticeAmoako8 said:

"This video is cool, I wish my sister could send me some of the provisions from London, but hmmmm🤔😂."

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"Never stop supporting your family. This is how it should be, once they know and appreciate your efforts."

@quophiappiah said:

"God richly bless you for remembering your roots and appreciating those who supported you in your journey. Indeed, God has listened to your prayers."

@bhimnationmalta wrote:,

"But this can be bought in Ghana 🇬🇭 or? You will pay duty for groceries😀."

@PromzyKingston said:

"Good initiative, but I would rather send the money."

@fbwrcbkqq5 wrote:

"Let’s appreciate her efforts and thoughtfulness for others. This shows she’s capable of doing even more. Many people abroad have left their families behind in search of better opportunities. Even though the world is more advanced and some items are easier to access locally, the stress of duties and customs can be avoided, but buying them here can still be quite expensive."

@itskwamebaby said:

"I sure say she get shop here...so she dey come stock am then sell...because I no dey understand."

@glitch_wz wrote:

"Why isn't she sending money instead?"

Source: YEN.com.gh