Twene Jonas has shared a snippet from his Facebook Live broadcast on June 8, 2026, which showed Kevin Taylor allegedly joining to watch him

The content creator in his video made a statement alleging that his rival was listening to the truth but would still tell lies for political payment

Facebook users reacted to the footage as they discussed the tension and historical rivalry between the two media personalities

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The ongoing rivalry between popular Ghanaian social media commentators Twene Jonas and Kevin Taylor took a fresh turn on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Online feud with Twene Jonas intensifies as he catches Kevin Taylor on his Facebook Live. Image credit: Twene Jonas TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Twene Jonas spotted his fierce competitor watching his broadcast live on the platform and immediately called him out in front of thousands of viewers.

The interaction quickly went viral across social media as viewers witnessed the unexpected overlap between the two internet personalities.

Twene Jonas did not hold back his thoughts on seeing his rival in the viewer section of his transmission.

"Why is this guy in my life. This boy paa. Go and tell your president that he has failed and he should fix the country," Twene Jonas said.

Kevin Taylor and Twene Jonas' feud intensifies

The relationship between the two figures has been marked by tension and public disagreements for a long period.

Following the live incident, Twene Jonas uploaded the specific clip to his official page to mock his opponent for keeping tabs on his content.

"Kevin Taylor is watching Warm Up lol he's listening to the truth, but he will still go and lie so John Mahama and NDC can pay him lol The truth is powerful," he captioned the video.

Twene Jona's remarks on Kevin stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the content creator's post below:

Dzamesi Raphael said:

"Kevin Taylor refused to make you reluctant laa. You won't get it."

Charles Kotey wrote:

"Warm up, you are the best 👌."

Patrick Whites commented:

"Kevin said he will only respond to you when you speak English. So please speak English 😆."

Nana Nana observed:

"Power pass power, I remember that time both were insulting Nana Addo mercilessly, eei time turns😂😂😂."

Krishna Duna stated:

"Heat baaba 🔥🔥🔥."

Watch as Twene Jonas addresses Kevin Taylor in the Facebook video below.

Twene Jonas replies to Young Don's

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas reacted to the news of his colleague Young Don's alleged health issues in South Africa.

On Friday, January 2, 2026, Young Don returned to social media after embarking on a long hiatus since July 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh