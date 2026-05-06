Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, known for his past football predictions, shared his prediction for a UEFA Champions League semi-final game

In a post, the Sierra Leonean man forecasted the outcome of Bayern Munich's match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh's prediction for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg game stirred mixed reactions online

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man with a past record of accurate football predictions, has predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final game between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

A forecaster predicts the outcome of Bayern Munich and PSG's UCL match on May 6, 2026. Photo source: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, F. Noever/Getty Images, Sven Hoppe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the second leg of the second semi-final match of the 2026 UEFA Champions League will kick off at 7 pm GMT.

The 2025/2026 Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich will host the defending Champions League champions PSG at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

The home team are looking to book a place in the final of the competition, where they will face the English Premier League leaders Arsenal Football Club at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

However, they will have to beat their Parisian counterparts and overturn their first-leg 5-4 loss at the Parc des Princes in France to stand a chance of winning the elite European club competition for the seventh time in their club history.

PSG, on the other hand, are looking to advance to the final and become only the second team after Real Madrid to win the prestigious European competition in successive years.

Man predicts UEFA Champions League semi-final match

In a Facebook post he shared on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Amadu predicted that the second leg of Bayern's clash with PSG would produce fewer goals in comparison to the results in the first leg tie due to both teams adopting defensive approaches.

He predicted that Bayern would eventually win and secure their spot in the final against Arsenal even though they and their French counterparts would both score goals.

He wrote:

"Bayern vs PSG. Interesting as it should be. This time with few goals and a more defensively structured approach, we will be served appropriately. Both teams will score, but the Bavarians will be in the finale."

A man predicts the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between PSG and Bayern. Photo source: @callum_wm/TikTok, @Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Facebook post of Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicting the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final game between Bayern and PSG is below:

Bayern vrs PSG match prediction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afolabi Sherif commented:

"Thanks for supporting Bayern. Arsenal will find it easier to win the trophy compared to playing PSG."

Samuel Sampson said:

"Lies everywhere. PSG is the team to beat in world football."

Emmanuel Eduwama Deprof wrote:

"PSG is going to the final. I don't know why Barcelona fans don't like PSG."

Man predicts winner of Arsenal vs Atletico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man predicted the winner of the second leg tie between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

In a video, football enthusiast Callum sparked debate as he chose the Spanish team ahead of the Premier League leaders for the final spot.

Source: YEN.com.gh