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Bayern vs PSG: Man With Past Accurate Predictions Forecasts Results of UCL Semi-final Second Leg
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Bayern vs PSG: Man With Past Accurate Predictions Forecasts Results of UCL Semi-final Second Leg

by  Kofi Owusu
3 min read
  • Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, known for his past football predictions, shared his prediction for a UEFA Champions League semi-final game
  • In a post, the Sierra Leonean man forecasted the outcome of Bayern Munich's match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, May 6, 2026
  • Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh's prediction for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg game stirred mixed reactions online

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Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man with a past record of accurate football predictions, has predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final game between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs PSG, Champions League semi-final, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, Bayern Munich, PSG, Allianz Arena, UEFA, 2026 UEFA Champions League final
A forecaster predicts the outcome of Bayern Munich and PSG's UCL match on May 6, 2026. Photo source: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, F. Noever/Getty Images, Sven Hoppe/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the second leg of the second semi-final match of the 2026 UEFA Champions League will kick off at 7 pm GMT.

The 2025/2026 Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich will host the defending Champions League champions PSG at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

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The home team are looking to book a place in the final of the competition, where they will face the English Premier League leaders Arsenal Football Club at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

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However, they will have to beat their Parisian counterparts and overturn their first-leg 5-4 loss at the Parc des Princes in France to stand a chance of winning the elite European club competition for the seventh time in their club history.

PSG, on the other hand, are looking to advance to the final and become only the second team after Real Madrid to win the prestigious European competition in successive years.

Man predicts UEFA Champions League semi-final match

In a Facebook post he shared on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Amadu predicted that the second leg of Bayern's clash with PSG would produce fewer goals in comparison to the results in the first leg tie due to both teams adopting defensive approaches.

He predicted that Bayern would eventually win and secure their spot in the final against Arsenal even though they and their French counterparts would both score goals.

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He wrote:

"Bayern vs PSG. Interesting as it should be. This time with few goals and a more defensively structured approach, we will be served appropriately. Both teams will score, but the Bavarians will be in the finale."
UEFA Champions League, 2026 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, PSG vs Bayern Munich, Football predictions, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Champions League 2026
A man predicts the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between PSG and Bayern. Photo source: @callum_wm/TikTok, @Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The Facebook post of Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicting the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final game between Bayern and PSG is below:

Bayern vrs PSG match prediction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afolabi Sherif commented:

"Thanks for supporting Bayern. Arsenal will find it easier to win the trophy compared to playing PSG."

Samuel Sampson said:

"Lies everywhere. PSG is the team to beat in world football."

Emmanuel Eduwama Deprof wrote:

"PSG is going to the final. I don't know why Barcelona fans don't like PSG."

Man predicts winner of Arsenal vs Atletico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man predicted the winner of the second leg tie between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Read also

Arsenal set new Champions League record with win over Atlético Madrid

In a video, football enthusiast Callum sparked debate as he chose the Spanish team ahead of the Premier League leaders for the final spot.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
UEFA Champions League
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