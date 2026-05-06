Bayern and PSG are set to reignite their rivalry just a week after serving up one of the most electrifying Champions League encounters in history

The first leg of the semi-final tie produced a nine-goal thriller in Paris, with PSG edging ahead to take a slender advantage into the return fixture

With a place in the final on the line, Opta’s supercomputer has now predicted which side is more likely to face Arsenal in Budapest on May 30

Opta’s supercomputer has delivered its latest prediction ahead of the highly anticipated Champions League semi-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, May 6.

The two European heavyweights served up an unforgettable first leg in Paris, combining for nine goals in one of the competition’s most thrilling knockout matches in recent memory.

Opta's supercomputer predicts Bayern Munich and PSG's Champions League fates. Photos by Sebastian El-Saqqa - firo sportphoto, Picture Alliance and MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern vs PSG: Supercomputer predicts winner

PSG head into the return leg with a narrow 5-4 advantage after Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembélé scored the decisive goal in a breathtaking contest at the Parc des Princes.

The clash also entered the history books as the highest-scoring European Cup semi-final since Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers 6-3 during the 1959/60 season.

With a place in the final against Arsenal at stake, all eyes are now on Munich to see whether Bayern can produce another famous European comeback.

Despite Bayern’s strong record against PSG, Opta’s latest projections favour the French giants to progress to the final in Budapest.

According to the supercomputer, the French champions have a 55.71% chance of eliminating Bayern and setting up a showdown with Arsenal on May 30.

Bayern, meanwhile, have been given a 44.29% chance of overturning the deficit and reaching their first Champions League final since 2020.

The German champions must win by at least two goals to secure qualification outright.

History provides mixed signals for Vincent Kompany’s side. Bayern has overturned a first-leg deficit four times in 16 Champions League knockout ties since the 1992/93 season.

However, they have never managed to do so in a semi-final, having failed on all five previous occasions after losing the opening leg.

There is still reason for hope inside the Allianz Arena. Only one team in Champions League history has scored five goals in a knockout tie and still been eliminated.

That was Manchester City against Monaco in 2016/17 under the old away goals rule.

Luis Enrique (L) and Vincent Kompany (R) are confident of guiding their teams, PSG and Bayern Munich, respectively, to the 2025/26 Champions League final. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern vs PSG: Kompany, Enrique trade words

PSG finally snapped a five-match losing streak against Bayern with their first-leg victory on April 28, although the Bundesliga giants still hold the upper hand overall with nine wins from 16 meetings between the clubs.

Ahead of the second leg, both managers suggested they would remain faithful to their attacking philosophies despite the chaos of the first encounter.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany, who missed the first leg touchline duties because of suspension, admitted the game could unfold differently but insisted his side would stay aggressive. He said, as cited by UEFA:

"We're playing at home; we want to win and will do everything to achieve that."

PSG manager Luis Enrique also praised Bayern’s quality while backing his team to rise to the occasion.

"We admire Bayern, but it's a motivation to be better. Tomorrow we're going to try to overcome a team that plays sensationally."

With Arsenal already waiting in the final, another dramatic European night now awaits in Munich.

Prophet drops team to win UCL

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony sparked debate among football fans after sharing a spiritual prediction about the likely winner of the UEFA Champions League.

Although he did not mention a specific club, he hinted that a team associated with the colour blue would lift the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh