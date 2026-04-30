Arsenal and Atletico Madrid played out a controversy-laden 1-1 draw at the Estadio Metropolitano in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final

The Gunners head back to the Emirates with belief, but will feel aggrieved after a VAR decision denied them a clear penalty

The return leg on Tuesday, May 5, will determine which of the two sides books a place in the final in Budapest

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Arsenal left the Spanish capital with a 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, but the result came with a sense of frustration.

The game had three key penalty moments. Two were given and converted. One was awarded, then overturned, and that decision has sparked debate.

VAR controversially denies Arsenal a penalty after a foul on Eberechi Eze by David Hancko during their semi-final tie with Atletico on April 29, 2026. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Viktor Gyökeres opened the scoring for Arsenal from the spot after being brought down in the box.

Julián Álvarez later levelled for Atletico with a penalty following a handball decision against Ben White.

Why VAR denied Arsenal second penalty

The biggest talking point came late in the game when Eberechi Eze went down inside the area under a challenge from David Hancko.

Referee Danny Makkelie initially pointed to the spot. However, after a lengthy review and a check on the pitchside monitor, he overturned his decision.

Replays showed there was contact, but the referee judged it was not enough to qualify as a foul, which warranted a penalty.

In his view, Eze initiated the fall by going over the defender’s leg rather than being clearly tripped.

After the game, UEFA offered clarity in a brief statement, explaining the decision:

"Atleti player, No 17, did not commit a foul on the opponent."

But former Select Group referee Andy Davies disagreed with the call in a review of the situation with ESPN.

"I felt this was a penalty in real time, and having seen the replays, I am still of the same opinion. Hancko was late with his challenge, making contact on the boot of Eze while making no contact with the ball, and this contact met the criteria for a careless trip."

BBC Sport rules expert Dale Johnson also questioned the intervention.

Johnson noted that VAR usually steps in only when there is a clear and obvious error, which he felt was not the case here.

Why Arsenal Were Denied Penalty vs Atlético Madrid After Foul on Eberechi Eze. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta reacts to penalty snub

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not hide his frustration after the final whistle.

"After going back into the dressing room, speaking to the boys and watching the penalty incident, it's extremely disappointing and annoying because it was against the rules and it changes the course of the tie," he said.

"I'm very, very upset."

The tie remains finely balanced ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on May 5, where a place in the final will be decided.

New Champions League rule gives Arsenal advantage

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a new Champions League rule gives Arsenal the advantage of hosting the second leg of their semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

The revised format rewards top-performing teams in the league phase by granting them home advantage in later knockout rounds, including the semi-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh