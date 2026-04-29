Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, known for his past football predictions, shared his prediction for a UEFA Champions League semi-final game

In a post, the Sierra Leonean man predicted the outcome of Atletico Madrid's match against Arsenal on Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh's prediction for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game stirred mixed reactions from many social media users

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man with a decent record of accurate football predictions, has predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final game between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

A forecaster predicts the outcome of Atletico and Arsenal's UCL match on April 29, 2026. Photo source: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Atletico Madrid will host Arsenal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano at 7 pm, in a game many expect to show pure defensive football and less excitement, a contrast to the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich game on April 28, 2026.

Atletico Madrid, currently fourth on the La Liga table, is looking to reach its first UEFA Champions League final since losing 5-3 on penalties to its fierce city rivals, Real Madrid, in the 2015/2026 final.

Coach Diego Simeone's men overcame La Liga leaders Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals to book their place in the semis.

For Arsenal, the English Premier League leaders are looking to maintain their push for a major cup double this season.

The North London club come into the game against Atletico on the back of a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday, April 25, 2026, to go three points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The Gunners progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

Despite Arsenal being clear favourites to progress over the two legs, many fans have predicted a draw in the first encounter.

Man predicts Atletico vrs Arsenal's UCL match

However, Amadu, whose track record in past football match forecasts has earned him attention, has stirred debate with his latest prediction for the Atletico versus Arsenal game.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the Sierra Leonean man predicted a low-scoring game which would deliver high-stakes drama.

Speaking about the outcome of the UEFA Champions League match, Amadu predicted a narrow victory for the hosts, Atletico Madrid, in the first leg of the semi-final clash.

He wrote:

"Tonight's semi-final may be slightly different on paper, but it will deliver drama too. I see a very tight match with very few goals. It's a win for the hosts. A near draw win."

Amadu predicts the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between PSG and Bayern Munich on April 28, 2026. Photo source: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, UEFA Champions League

Source: Facebook

The Facebook post of Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicting the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semi-final game between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal is below:

Atletico versus Arsenal match prediction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Alfred Muia commented:

"You are really understanding the assignment."

Friday Udeme said:

"You said the same thing with Sporting."

Paul Wah wrote:

"Stay humble. Barca and Man City eliminated. You don't have anything to say. Where's the draw of yesterday? ATM with a haram style of play, eliminated a superior fluid team, Barca."

Amadu predicts PSG versus Bayern UCL match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amadu predicted PSG's Champions League match against Bayern Munich in France on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

His prediction triggered mixed reactions from numerous football fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh