A well-known Ghanaian preacher shared a prophecy during a church service as Arsenal and Manchester City continued their tight Premier League title battle with only a few games left to play

He suggested that Manchester City could still drop crucial points before the end of the season, a statement that quickly caught attention among football fans following the intense race

The prophecy also pointed to a key weakness Arsenal had struggled with, hinting that solving it could make the difference in their push for the title

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As the Premier League title race edges closer to its final stretch, attention has shifted beyond the pitch following a prophecy shared by Prophet Joel Atuma.

The founder of Lord Grace Provinces delivered the message during a church service, weighing in on the ongoing battle between Arsenal and Manchester City.

With only a few games left to conclude the season, both teams have remained locked in a tense race, exchanging pressure at the top of the table.

Arsenal have impressed with consistency and hunger, while Manchester City have relied on experience and depth to stay firmly in contention. Every result at this stage carries serious weight, leaving little room for mistakes.

Speaking during the prophecy session, Prophet Atuma claimed he had received a revelation about how the title race would unfold in the coming weeks.

According to him, Manchester City are expected to drop points before the season comes to an end, a development he believes could open the door for Arsenal.

“After yesternight, the Lord said to me, Man City will yet drop two more points from two matches. So what does that mean? It is a congratulations to Arsenal,”

He told his congregation, drawing reactions from those present.

Beyond the prediction itself, the preacher also pointed to what he described as a key factor Arsenal must address to fully capitalise on the opportunity.

He suggested that the team has been lacking a certain sharpness in front of goal, referring to it as a missing “finishing anointing.”

“What they have been missing is the finishing anointing,"

he added, hinting that converting chances more effectively could define how their season ends.

The prophecy has since circulated widely, especially among football fans who are closely following the title race.

While some Arsenal supporters have welcomed the message with excitement and hope, others have remained measured, noting that the outcome will depend on performances in the remaining fixtures.

Manchester City supporters, on the other hand, have largely brushed off the prediction, expressing confidence in their team’s ability to maintain form under pressure.

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The club’s history of strong finishes in recent seasons continues to fuel belief among its fan base.

In Ghana, it is not unusual for football and faith to intersect, with prophecies tied to major sporting events often sparking discussion. However, as the season heads toward its conclusion, the decisive moments will unfold on the pitch.

With both teams still in control of their destiny, the margin for error is now razor-thin.

Clement Testimony shares a prophecy about Hudson and Eddie Nketiah ahead of the 2026 World Cup Photo credit: Harry Murphy, Andrew Kearns/Getty Images, Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook

Source: UGC

Prophecy for Hudson Odoi and Eddie Nketiah

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Clement Testimony had spoken about the arrival of Carlos Queiroz in the country ahead of his unveiling.

This comes after he opened up on a vision he had about Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah on the verge of joining the Black Stars squad.

His comments come after he accurately predicted that the next coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, would be a foreigner.

Source: YEN.com.gh