A viral video showing Hajia4Reall taking Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s children on a private jet trip has stirred intense reactions online

The footage has fuelled speculation about their relationship, especially amid the businessman’s ongoing divorce saga with his ex-wife

Many Ghanaians have criticised the situation, questioning the timing and impact on his family, while others reacted with curiosity and humour

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A video of Hajia4reall taking Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s children aboard his private jet for a fun time has surfaced and stirred reactions online.

Hajia4Reall takes RNAQ's children on a private jet trip amid the businessman's contentious divorce from his ex-wife, Joana. Image credit: @askghmedia, @mona4reall1/TikTok

Source: Twitter

The businessman, popularly known as RNAQ, has grabbed headlines in recent weeks over his divorce from his wife of many years, Joana.

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court ruled on Joana and RNAQ's divorce, awarding his ex-wife GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

This was despite her request for a lump sum of GH₵50million and other benefits, arguing that she was instrumental in starting the company that served as the foundation for the businessman's subsequent wealth.

Despite her claim, the judge declined, claiming divorce was not an avenue for riches, prompting an appeal from Joana Quaye's legal team.

Hajia4reall chills with RNAQ’s children

Amid the divorce saga, reports emerged that businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye had moved on and was dating socialite Hajia4reall.

While neither side has officially confirmed news of their romance, they have continued to drop hints about their relationship, including RNAQ praising Hajia4reall on her public Instagram profile.

Hajia4reall and RNAQ’s children have also been seen together on several occasions, proving her presence in their lives as a motherly figure.

In a new video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page Askghmedia on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Hajia4reall once again showed off her status as RNAQ’s possible beau by taking his children out on a fun trip aboard his private jet.

The video showed her, her daughter Naila, and the businessman’s children dressed in fugus as they walked towards his private jet.

They all boarded the jet and settled in for their trip, happily smiling for the camera.

Below is the Twitter video of Hajia4reall and RNAQ’s children going on a trip amid his ongoing divorce issues.

Reactions to Hajia4reall and RNAQ’s kids

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Hajia4reall going on a trip with businessman RNAQ’s children amid his ongoing divorce dispute.

Kwabena Morgan said:

"The juju faaa fokn. She took over the man and the kiddies all. I am sure she even bought the fugu 😂😂."

@Undeniably_nyc wrote:

"Great businessman supposedly, but as a man, no way I will disrespect my wife like that, especially knowing Ghanaians like to prey on negativity. No way I’ll add my kids to this for people to use it as a tool to ridicule my wife."

smartzgh commented;

"Eii so physical physical she has collected the husband oooo."

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's children bond with Hajia4Reall's daughter, Naila. Image credit: @nottavailable14/TikTok, RichardNii ArmahQuaye

Source: TikTok

Hajia4reall's daughter chills with RNAQ's children

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Hajia4reall's daughter chilling with RNAQ's children surfaced on social media.

In the video, the three girls jumped on the Birkin bag challenge, danced and showed off their skills, earning admiration on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh