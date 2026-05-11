Prophetess Gladys Samarh, popularly known as Nyame Sumfuo, has prophesied that former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah will win the presidency if he contests

In a viral video, the prophetess claimed that although others will contest against him, they will not be successful

The prophecy comes as the NDC begins internal discussions on who will succeed President Mahama as the party's flagbearer for the 2028 general elections

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As the political atmosphere in Ghana begins to heat up ahead of the 2028 elections, a prominent Ghanaian prophetess has thrown a spiritual cat among the political pigeons.

President Mahama’s appointee, Julius Debrah, receives a prophecy about winning a presidential election in Ghana. Image credit: officialjdmahama/Instagram, Julius Debrah, Atinka TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

Prophetess Gladys Samarh, known widely as Nyame Sumfuo, has publicly urged former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah to prepare himself for the highest office in the land.

In an Instagram video shared by Kingbygone on May 11, 2026, the prophetess asserted that her spiritual visions clearly show Julius Debrah occupying the presidency.

According to her, while other heavyweight names within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will vie for the slot and may even seem like frontrunners, they are destined to lose to the former Chief of Staff.

"He only needs to put in the effort to contest. Tell those who have access to him that I have seen him winning," she shared during her preaching session.

Watch the Instagram video below.

The prophecy is particularly timely as the NDC faces a critical transition period. With President John Dramani Mahama currently serving his final term, the party must soon elect a new leader to represent it in 2028.

Julius Debrah, who served as Chief of Staff under the Mahama administration, has long been a name whispered in political circles as a potential successor, though he has remained largely tight-lipped about his personal ambitions.

Prophet Testimony prophecy for Julius Debrah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Founder and General Overseer of Wordlight Revival Church in Accra, Prophet Clement Quansah Testimony, disclosed that he knows who will emerge as the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2028 election.

Speaking during an interview on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana, the prophet stated that he knows the flagbearers and running mates of the two top political parties, thus the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The top four people whose names have emerged for the 2028 NDC flagbearer position are the party's chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, popularly called General Mosquito, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Finance Minister Dr Ato Forson and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

Source: YEN.com.gh