Social commentator and political activist, Appiah Stadium, met with Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor in Kumasi, Ashanti Region

Appiah Satdium sang John Abdulai Jinapor's praises so much that the Minister could only smile and say nothing

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Social commentator and political activist Frank Kweku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, heaped praises on John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition of Ghana.

The Minister paid a working visit to the staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Appiah Stadium praises Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, for his work in the sector Photo credit: Appiah Stadium & John Jinapor

Source: Facebook

Addressing the staff, John Jinapor indicated that Kumasi is on course to become a major industrial energy hub as the government pushes ahead with plans to generate more than 1,000 megawatts of power in the middle belt

“Kumasi is becoming not just a commercial hub, it is becoming an energy industrial hub. Very soon, we are going to have more than 1,000 megawatts situated here in Kumasi. So it’s a strategic location,” he stated.

After addressing the staff, the Minister sat in his car to leave, and Appiah Stadium met him to sing his praises.

He indicated that John Abu Jinapor had solved the energy crisis and made it impossible for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to use it as a campaign message.

Appiah Stadium added that President Mahama appointed Abu Jinapor to the Energy Ministry because of the foresight and hope he had in him.

"Everyone fears Abi Jinapor, even dumsor is scared of him. He has disgraced the NPP and caused their message to be nothing. Even when fire destroyed equipment at Akosombo, he worked to bring back power in two days. You think President Mahama will appoint just anybody as Energy Minister? John Mahama had great vision, and that was why he gave you the Energy Ministry to handle."

Abu Jinapor kept smiling while Appiah Stadium heaped praises on him.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's praise for Jinapor

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957newsgh on Facebook. Read them below:

Kweku De Traveler said:

"After this, some coins will drop. The guy dey use his mind waaaaa."

Beatrice Offeibea wrote:

"Who told you, yesterday at Mampong Akuapim, they off the light about 50 times a day, as am sending this message, we are still in light out.. today being weekend."

Nhanha Yhaw Deon said:

"What money can do, may we all get money."

Revivalist Evangelist Boachie Jnr wrote:

"I now understand why the Bible said money is the root of evil no."

Senyonino Tetteydinho said:

"The whole world...one and only hype man..Champion Appiah Stadium."

Bashiru Tendaana Hussein wrote:

"Fertilising the source of his daily bread🍞."

Mark Amoaful said:

"This is a village thing. If he has solved it, does it mean NDC is going to win? The Bible said Lack of knowledge, my people perish."

Geli Ben wrote:

"They take send for back for am ohh eii. Who saw the sign?"

Source: YEN.com.gh