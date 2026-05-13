Samuel Obeng, a young father, is seeking financial assistance after his wife successfully delivered a set of twins

The family is currently unable to be discharged from the hospital due to an outstanding bill of GH₵6,306

Samuel has taken the bold and humble step of coming out publicly to request support from well-wishers to clear the debt and bring his family home

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The arrival of twins is usually a cause for massive celebration, but for Samuel Obeng, the milestone has come with a heavy financial weight that he cannot carry alone.

Father of newborn twins begs for support to clear hospital bill worth GHC6,306. Image credit: Unsplash, @_iamsamani/X

Source: UGC

The new father has made an urgent and emotional appeal to the general public to help him settle a Korle Bu hospital bill of GH₵6,306, which currently stands between his wife, their newborn twins, and their home.

Many Ghanaian families find themselves in difficult positions following childbirth, especially when complications or multiple births arise.

Samuel's decision to go public with his struggle has earned him respect for his honesty and his dedication to his growing family.

"Any support, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping this family return home safely with their babies," a family associate stated while sharing the appeal on his X page, on @_iamsamani.

Watch the X video below.

How to support father of twins

For those touched by Samuel’s story and wishing to help the twins and their mother leave the hospital, donations can be made directly to the family through the following details:

Mobile Money Number: 0552712924

0552712924 Account Name: Emmanuel Samani

Source: YEN.com.gh