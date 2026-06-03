Residents have been left in panic and asking questions after a 63-year-old woman was found dead inside a family well

The deceased has been identified by police as Grace Awino, whose body was discovered within her homestead under unclear circumstances

Authorities have assured residents that thorough investigations will be conducted to uncover the truth behind the tragedy

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A cloud of sorrow has engulfed residents of Oruba village in Suna West Subcounty in Kenya after the body of a 63-year-old woman was discovered inside a family well within her homestead under unclear circumstances.

The deceased, identified by police as Grace Awino, was found on Tuesday, June 2, sparking shock and grief within the community and prompting an immediate police investigation.

Residents gather in shock after a 63-year-old woman is found inside a family well in Oruba village. Photo credit: UCG/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the tragic discovery was made by the woman’s daughter, who had gone to fetch water from the well inside their compound. It was during this routine activity that she came across her mother’s lifeless body inside the well.

Police confirmed the incident and said investigations have been launched to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities noted that it is not yet clear whether the case was accidental, intentional, or involved foul play.

“We have since launched an investigation into the death to determine whether it was an accident, a case of taking her own life, or whether foul play may be involved,” a police official stated.

Following the discovery, the body was retrieved and moved to Migori County Referral Hospital, where it has been preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Residents of Oruba village have been left deeply shaken by the incident, with many expressing disbelief over the tragic discovery in the quiet rural community.

Police say further investigations will continue as they seek to establish what led to the woman’s death.

Source: YEN.com.gh