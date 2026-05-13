Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor assured the public on the safety and condition of detained MP Kwame Ohene Frimpong

Frimpong was detained in the Netherlands over allegations of money laundering and romance scams

Parliament engages Ghana’s diplomatic mission to clarify the circumstances surrounding the MP's detention

The Majority Whip in Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has assured the public that the detained Asante Akim North MP, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, is safe and in good condition following his arrest in the Netherlands.

His remarks come after the MP was detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam over reported allegations relating to money laundering and romance scams.

NDC Caucus Whip Gives New Update on Asante Akim North MP: “He is Not Being Accosted”

Source: Facebook

Reacting to concerns about the well-being of the detained MP, Dafeamekpor said to Joy News Frimpong had not suffered any harm and remained in stable condition.

“He is well, he is not being accosted. He is fine, he is just in detention, nothing untoward has happened to him."

Parliament is yet to provide further details on the reasons for the detention as diplomatic engagements continue between Ghanaian authorities and officials in the Netherlands.

Why Ohene Kwame Frimpong was arrested

Reports suggest that Frimpong was detained as part of an investigation by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It is probing allegations of money laundering and romance scam-related activities linked to about $32 million in fraudulent transactions.

The Parliament of Ghana acknowledged the development and says it is engaging relevant diplomatic channels, including Ghana’s mission in the Netherlands, to obtain further details on the matter.

The investigation has reportedly been running for more than a year and spans multiple jurisdictions, with law enforcement agencies across several countries involved in the coordination.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the charges or the full scope of the allegations, and at the time of publication, neither the MP nor his representatives had issued any statement.

Asante Akim North residents demand release of their MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong. Photo credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Some residents in the Asante Akim North Constituency expressed concern over the detention of Frimpong.

3News reported that residents were seen chanting “Free OK” in a passionate appeal for the release of the legislator, widely known as OK Frimpong.

The group expressed worry about his situation but maintained hope that he would eventually return safely to Ghana.

FBI petitioned to arrest Amaro Shakur

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a member of the New Patriotic Party, Joseph Ohene-Dei, had petitioned the FBI to investigate Amaro Shakur as a person of interest in the Ohene Kwame Frimpong case.

The Asante Akyem North MP is reportedly being held in the Netherlands over allegations linked to money laundering and romance scam activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh