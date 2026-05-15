Former New Force spokesperson Shalimar Abbiusi appeared on the Konnected Minds podcast on May 15 to address her public fallout with Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar for the first time

The Belgian national claimed she was misled about the movement's true political ambitions when she was recruited as spokesperson, believing it was a youth empowerment initiative

Abbiusi revealed she was never paid for the viral video she recorded for the New Force and confirmed she had fully severed all ties with Cheddar and his organisations

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The former spokesperson of the New Force, Shalimar Abbuisi, has called out Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar in her first interview since threatening to sue him.

Shalimar Abbiusi Says She Was Deceived About Political Motives of Cheddar's New Force

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Shalimar Abbiusi released a statement accusing Nana Kwame Bediako's organisation of unauthorised use of her image and likeness for an upcoming campaign.

The statement said that she was no longer affiliated with Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar and Freedom Jacob Caesar, and his entities, including the New Force, New Africa Foundation, and New Africa Congress.

The Belgian national said her lawyers had issued a cease-and-desist letter to Bediako on April 13, 2026, through Merton & Everett LLP, yet no response had been received.

“This development comes despite a formal cease-and- desist letter issued on my behalf on 13 April 2026, through my lawyers, Merton & Everett LLP,” the statement said.

“That letter demanded an immediate end to the unauthorised use of my name, image, likeness, voice and audio-visual content, and the removal of all material creating the false impression that I remain affiliated with, supportive of, or authorised to speak for The New Force, New Africa Foundation, New Africa Congress, Nana Kwame Bediako, Cheddar and or any affiliated person or entity.”

Shalimar said that for the avoidance of all doubt, she was no longer affiliated with Nana Kwame Bediako or any of his organisations.

Shalimar Abbiusi speaks on Cheddar affiliation

On Friday, May 15, 2026, Shalimar Abbiusi appeared on the Konnected Minds podcast to speak about her issues with Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar for the first time.

She said she was deceived when she first joined the New Force because she was under the impression that they were working with a humanitarian foundation aimed at empowering the youth and had no idea of its political ambitions.

“The leader of the New Force, he was like, ' Oh, we are still looking to add some people to our team. We have a movement for youth to empower the youth to speak on certain things, to get more job opportunities for the youth, and speak on empowering the people. And I was like, " Wow, that's really amazing. So then we decided to have a meeting. And that is when I was offered the role as spokesperson for the movement,” she said.

Abbiusi said that after she recorded a video for the New Force, which went viral, she realised the hidden political motives behind the campaign.

Shortly after that, she received a call from immigration, and she realised it was connected to the video she had done. Shalimar said she was never paid for the video and insisted she has severed all ties with Cheddar and his movement since then.

The Instagram video of Shalimar Abbiusi speaking about the New Force is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh