Sonnie Badu Vows to Rebuild Parents’ Home in 6 Months After Horror Blaze, "I Dreamt of the Fire"
- International Gospel icon Sonnie Badu has announced that a devastating fire destroyed his parents' residence
- The singer shared that he had a vivid prophetic dream about a house fire days prior, though he initially believed it was a warning for his own household
- While 20 years of memories were lost, his parents miraculously escaped the burning building while they were asleep
The gospel music community is rallying behind Dr Sonnie Badu following a tragic fire that reduced his family’s long-term home to rubble and ash.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, May 15, 2026, the Wonder God hitmaker shared heartbreaking images of the charred remains, where only blackened metal frames and soot-covered walls now stand.
In the post, Badu explained that he had been troubled by a dream of a house ablaze.
"I cautioned my wife repeatedly about the dangers of fire to our children. It wasn’t until later that I realised the house in my dream belonged to my parents," he wrote.
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The news reached him during a Tuesday, May 13, 2026, sermon when he noticed a "flurry of missed calls" from his father.
Stepping aside to return the call, he was met with his mother’s voice, filled with tears of gratitude that they were still alive.
Sonnie Badu to rebuild home in 6 months
Despite the loss of two decades' worth of possessions and memories, Sonnie Badu has launched an ambitious recovery plan.
He has publicly committed to rebuilding the home within six months.
"I’m counting on the best architects and builders in Ghana to help me make this happen. Pls DM me!" he appealed to his followers, signalling that work on the new project will begin immediately.
Social media reacts
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the news below:
@sika_mp3_roff wrote:
"So sorry, thankful for God’s grace. Assets can be replaced, but lives cannot. Stay strong, Doc."
@secretnewsghana commented:
"Wooow… Dreams are not to be taken for granted. No one understands Him until it manifests. We hail You, Almighty God ❤️🙌."
@idabella.co added:
"Mercy, Lord!! Thank you, Lord, for their safety! The restoration will be bigger than what was lost."
@nifty_fingerscakes reacted:
"I thank God for their lives, mercy spoke in that room while they slept."
@prosperity3611 said:
"Oh, Jesus. Lord, have mercy. 🙏🏽🙏🏽. Covenant-keeping God. He who warned you will surely provide for the rebuilding."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh