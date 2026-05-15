International Gospel icon Sonnie Badu has announced that a devastating fire destroyed his parents' residence

The singer shared that he had a vivid prophetic dream about a house fire days prior, though he initially believed it was a warning for his own household

While 20 years of memories were lost, his parents miraculously escaped the burning building while they were asleep

The gospel music community is rallying behind Dr Sonnie Badu following a tragic fire that reduced his family’s long-term home to rubble and ash.

Fire destroys international gospel artist Sonnie Badu’s parents’ home. Image credit: sonniebaduuk/Instagram

Source: UGC

Taking to Instagram on Friday, May 15, 2026, the Wonder God hitmaker shared heartbreaking images of the charred remains, where only blackened metal frames and soot-covered walls now stand.

In the post, Badu explained that he had been troubled by a dream of a house ablaze.

"I cautioned my wife repeatedly about the dangers of fire to our children. It wasn’t until later that I realised the house in my dream belonged to my parents," he wrote.

The news reached him during a Tuesday, May 13, 2026, sermon when he noticed a "flurry of missed calls" from his father.

Stepping aside to return the call, he was met with his mother’s voice, filled with tears of gratitude that they were still alive.

Sonnie Badu to rebuild home in 6 months

Despite the loss of two decades' worth of possessions and memories, Sonnie Badu has launched an ambitious recovery plan.

He has publicly committed to rebuilding the home within six months.

"I’m counting on the best architects and builders in Ghana to help me make this happen. Pls DM me!" he appealed to his followers, signalling that work on the new project will begin immediately.

Social media reacts

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the news below:

@sika_mp3_roff wrote:

"So sorry, thankful for God’s grace. Assets can be replaced, but lives cannot. Stay strong, Doc."

@secretnewsghana commented:

"Wooow… Dreams are not to be taken for granted. No one understands Him until it manifests. We hail You, Almighty God ❤️🙌."

@idabella.co added:

"Mercy, Lord!! Thank you, Lord, for their safety! The restoration will be bigger than what was lost."

@nifty_fingerscakes reacted:

"I thank God for their lives, mercy spoke in that room while they slept."

@prosperity3611 said:

"Oh, Jesus. Lord, have mercy. 🙏🏽🙏🏽. Covenant-keeping God. He who warned you will surely provide for the rebuilding."

Source: YEN.com.gh