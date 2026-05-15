The ECG has announced planned and emergency maintenance exercises for May 15, leading to power interruptions in the Ashanti and Western Regions

This comes amid ongoing repairs in Accra West following a punctured underground cable and other technical faults that disrupted power supply

The company assured customers that engineers are working to resolve the challenges and restore normal power supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned and emergency maintenance works set for Friday, May 15, 2026, affecting parts of the Ashanti and Western Regions.

The exercises are part of efforts to stabilise the network, even as engineers continue to address ongoing technical challenges within the system.

ECG's scheduled maintenance work to cause power outages in parts of the Ashanti and Western Regions. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to a report by the Graphiconline, the utility provider said the power outages will begin at 9:00 am in the affected areas, with varying durations depending on the nature and extent of the work to be carried out at each location.

Affected communities in Ashanti Region

In the Ashanti Region, a scheduled maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, leading to power interruptions in a wide range of communities.

These include Edwenase, Kwadaso, Nwamase, Apire, Ampatia, Bebu, Dako, Adumasa, Ampabame No. 1 and 2, Mpatasie, Trede, Sabin Akrofrom, Takyiman, Denkyembouso, Ohuwmasi, Hill Top, parts of Asouyeboa and Tanoso, Yabi, Merewadwa, Kokode, Aburaso,and Kromoase

Other affected areas include; Akyeremade, Chichibon, Gyekye, Dida, Odeneho Kwadaso, OWASS, Agric Amanfrom, Santasi, Fankyenebra, Apemanim, Boko, Twedie, Foase, Manso Nkwanta, Antoakrom, Nweneso, Manso Adubia, and adjoining communities.

Affected areas in the Western Region

In the Western Region, planned maintenance will take place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting Fiji Articulator Park and surrounding communities.

Separately, an emergency maintenance exercise within the same time frame will also impact Aboso township, Damang, Fante Mines, Bogoso Junction, New Site, Budo City, and nearby areas.

ECG explains cause of power cuts

The scheduled works come in the wake of several technical faults recorded in the Accra West Region on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

A fault at Pentecost Junction disrupted electricity supply to communities including Borkorborkor, Numbotse, Afuaman, Manhean, Mallam Issah, and surrounding areas. Engineers were quickly deployed to restore power.

In a separate incident, a punctured underground cable at Mango Lane also led to outages affecting Weija Junction, Menskrom, Jayee University, Regent University, Mango Lane, and adjoining communities.

The disruption also affected the two universities in the area.

In its public notices, the Electricity Company of Ghana acknowledged the inconvenience caused by both the planned maintenance activities and the unexpected faults.

The company assured customers that engineers are working to resolve the challenges and restore normal power supply, stressing that the maintenance exercises are necessary to improve the reliability and long-term stability of the network across the affected regions.

Appiah Stadium Hails Energy Minister

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a social commentator and political activist, Appiah Stadium, met with Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Appiah Satdium sang John Abdulai Jinapor's praises so much that the Minister could only smile and say nothing.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh