Popular streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr, also known as IShowSpeed, has disclosed what he describes as his “most priceless financial assets” during a recent interview

IShowSpeed said his most valuable assets are not traditional investments but football memorabilia

His “Financial Flex” series often explores how celebrities and influencers define wealth beyond traditional investments

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Popular American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed, has shared what he describes as his most valuable financial assets, and they are far from conventional investments.

The online personality disclosed during a spontaneous interview with finance content creator Joe Bonham, who is known for his viral “Financial Flex” series across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

IShowSpeed speaking in a viral clip as he discusses his prized football memorabilia linked to Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

When asked about his financial assets, IShowSpeed explained that his most prized possessions are not real estate or stocks but a large collection of football memorabilia linked to his favourite player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to him, his collection includes more than 100 signed jerseys from the Portuguese football superstar, alongside footballs and other exclusive souvenirs sent directly to him over time.

He described the items as personal gifts from Ronaldo, stressing that each piece holds sentimental and personal value beyond monetary worth.

“I’ve got over 100 signed kits, balls and different things from Ronaldo,” he implied during the conversation, highlighting the scale of his collection.

Deep admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo

IshowSpeed, who is also known by the Ghanaian traditional name, Barima Kofi Akufo, in some online circles, has long been recognised for his outspoken admiration for Ronaldo.

His latest comments further reinforce the depth of his fandom, which has often played out publicly during livestreams, reactions, and online interactions.

IShowSpeed continues to show his deep admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, often celebrating the football icon in his streams and public appearances. Photo credit: Christiano Ronaldo/Facebook

Source: Instagram

For the streamer, the collection represents more than just memorabilia. It reflects what he considers a personal connection to the football icon who has inspired much of his online persona and enthusiasm for the sport.

His description of the items as “financial assets” also sparked reactions online, with fans debating whether sentimental sports memorabilia can be considered genuine investments or emotional treasures.

The interview was conducted by Joe Bonham, a Dallas-based content creator and entrepreneur known for blending sports conversations with financial discussions in his viral online series. His “Financial Flex” format often explores how influencers and celebrities define wealth beyond traditional banking and investment structures.

Following the clip, social media users have been sharing mixed reactions, with some praising IShowSpeed’s passion for football and others amused by his unconventional definition of financial assets.

Regardless of interpretation, the moment has once again highlighted IShowSpeed’s global influence and his deep, public admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, a theme that continues to define much of his online identity.

Watch the TikTok video here:

IShowSpeed receives a Ghanaian-style message

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, IShowSpeed received a pure Ghanaian massage from some women dressed in an African outfit at Asenema waterfall.

The YouTuber who enjoyed the experience praised Ghanaians for the splendid hospitality.

Scenes from the lifetime moment sparked massive reactions across various social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh