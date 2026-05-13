A doctor has gone public on the demise of actor Alexx Ekubo and hence opted to enlighten Nigerians about cancer awareness

In a video , he spoke about the warning signs to look out for when it comes to dealing with cancer

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure

Popular Nigerian medical doctor and media personality Egemba Chinonso Fidelis, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has reacted to the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

This comes after it was said that the young actor died after succumbing to his battle with stage 4 cancer.

A medical doctor lists four warning signs when it comes to cancer. Photo credit: aproko_doctor/X, @Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on his X page on Wednesday, May 13, the doctor, in the wake of the actor’s passing, enlightened people on the risks of not paying attention to early cancer symptoms.

For starters, he stressed that cancer develops quietly and may only become harder to treat when discovered late.

With this, he gave an example of a young man he knew during his school days who was later discovered to have stage 3 cancer after already experiencing serious symptoms.

He also noted how people mocked the young man after chemotherapy caused his hair to fall out.

The doctor then highlighted four major cancer warning signs that people should be on the lookout for:

Persistent tiredness

Unexplained weight loss

Changes in physical appearance linked to illness

Pain that refuses to go away

Tributes continue to pour in following the reported death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram, eMedicinHealth.UGC

Source: UGC

He described cancer as “a silent thief” that often leaves clues before becoming deadly.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the X video here:

Reactions to the doctor’s advice on cancer

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have expressed sorrow over the passing of Alexx Ekubo.

@Verena_vam stated:

“Thank you. Others have taken the opportunity to trend on this. You used it to educate while still giving him honour. Personally, I was diagnosed with a liver issue in 2012 accidentally. Sometimes it creeps in quietly. The mental torture I went through…”

@darlynofficial stated:

“Often times people don’t go for regular checks for minor issues, not because of lack of money. Often it’s the fear of what you will find. ‘What you don’t know won’t kill you.’ How many times have we believed that nonsense? I am guilty of it. Deaths like these awaken us to reality.”

@BernieWanzie added:

“Don’t ignore any signs and self-medicate. We need to keep our health a priority.”

@NathanP60169965 stated:

“I’m sick, live alone and don’t have a family member around me. I’m losing weight and don’t have funds to go for a proper check-up.”

@Victoriaefeh opined:

“It is so sad. I hope the cure for this is discovered soon. The beautiful people it has taken is uncountable. May his soul rest in peace.”

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man posted a video of Alexx Ekubo’s appearance months before his demise.

The video showed the late Nollywood actor looking visibly ill as he attended his sister’s traditional wedding ceremony in December 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh