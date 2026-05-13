Alexx Ekubo’s Death: Medical Doctor Lists 4 Hidden Warning Signs of Cancer in the Body
- A doctor has gone public on the demise of actor Alexx Ekubo and hence opted to enlighten Nigerians about cancer awareness
- In a video, he spoke about the warning signs to look out for when it comes to dealing with cancer
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure
Popular Nigerian medical doctor and media personality Egemba Chinonso Fidelis, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has reacted to the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.
This comes after it was said that the young actor died after succumbing to his battle with stage 4 cancer.
In a video shared on his X page on Wednesday, May 13, the doctor, in the wake of the actor’s passing, enlightened people on the risks of not paying attention to early cancer symptoms.
For starters, he stressed that cancer develops quietly and may only become harder to treat when discovered late.
With this, he gave an example of a young man he knew during his school days who was later discovered to have stage 3 cancer after already experiencing serious symptoms.
He also noted how people mocked the young man after chemotherapy caused his hair to fall out.
The doctor then highlighted four major cancer warning signs that people should be on the lookout for:
- Persistent tiredness
- Unexplained weight loss
- Changes in physical appearance linked to illness
- Pain that refuses to go away
He described cancer as “a silent thief” that often leaves clues before becoming deadly.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.
Watch the X video here:
Reactions to the doctor’s advice on cancer
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have expressed sorrow over the passing of Alexx Ekubo.
@Verena_vam stated:
“Thank you. Others have taken the opportunity to trend on this. You used it to educate while still giving him honour. Personally, I was diagnosed with a liver issue in 2012 accidentally. Sometimes it creeps in quietly. The mental torture I went through…”
@darlynofficial stated:
“Often times people don’t go for regular checks for minor issues, not because of lack of money. Often it’s the fear of what you will find. ‘What you don’t know won’t kill you.’ How many times have we believed that nonsense? I am guilty of it. Deaths like these awaken us to reality.”
@BernieWanzie added:
“Don’t ignore any signs and self-medicate. We need to keep our health a priority.”
@NathanP60169965 stated:
“I’m sick, live alone and don’t have a family member around me. I’m losing weight and don’t have funds to go for a proper check-up.”
@Victoriaefeh opined:
“It is so sad. I hope the cure for this is discovered soon. The beautiful people it has taken is uncountable. May his soul rest in peace.”
Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance emerges after death
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man posted a video of Alexx Ekubo’s appearance months before his demise.
The video showed the late Nollywood actor looking visibly ill as he attended his sister’s traditional wedding ceremony in December 2025.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.