Mbappé has sparked controversy after claiming he was labelled “fourth-choice striker” at Real Madrid following their win over Oviedo

Real Madrid boss Arbeloa has firmly denied the allegation, insisting he never told Mbappé he was ranked behind other forwards

The France captain has racked up 85 goals in just two seasons at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has claimed he was told he is “fourth choice striker” at Real Madrid after being named on the bench for the 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The French forward returned from injury and came on in the 69th minute, but later suggested he had been ranked behind other attackers.

Real Madrid's interim boss, Arbeloa, responds to Kylian Mbappe's claim of being a fourth-choice striker after the team's win at Real Oviedo. Image credit: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

However, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa quickly rejected the allegation, insisting no such comment was made and that selection decisions were based purely on fitness and match context.

Arbeloa denies Mbappé accusation

As The Daily Mail reported, Mbappé, who has scored 85 goals in two seasons at Real Madrid, said:

“I didn't play because the coach told me I'm the fourth striker in the squad behind (Franco) Mastantuono, Vini (Vinícius Júnior) and Gonzalo (García).”

He added he would “work hard to get back into the starting lineup” and accepted the coach’s decision.

Meanwhile, Arbeloa responded:

“I wish I had four forwards. I don't have four forwards, and I certainly didn't say anything like that to Mbappe,” stressing he alone determines team selection.

The dispute comes amid growing scrutiny at Madrid, where Mbappé has also faced fan criticism and wider off-field attention in a turbulent season.

The club continues to deal with mounting pressure after inconsistent results and internal tensions.

Why Mbappe missed El Clasico

Earleir, YEN.com.gh reported on why Kylian Mbappé was absent from Real Madrid’s squad for the El Clásico on May 10, 2026, a match in which Barcelona claimed a 2-0 victory to secure the La Liga title.

Source: YEN.com.gh