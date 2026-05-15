Mbappé Clashes With Real Madrid Boss Arbeloa Over “Fourth-Choice” Striker Claim
- Mbappé has sparked controversy after claiming he was labelled “fourth-choice striker” at Real Madrid following their win over Oviedo
- Real Madrid boss Arbeloa has firmly denied the allegation, insisting he never told Mbappé he was ranked behind other forwards
- The France captain has racked up 85 goals in just two seasons at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé has claimed he was told he is “fourth choice striker” at Real Madrid after being named on the bench for the 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
The French forward returned from injury and came on in the 69th minute, but later suggested he had been ranked behind other attackers.
However, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa quickly rejected the allegation, insisting no such comment was made and that selection decisions were based purely on fitness and match context.
Arbeloa denies Mbappé accusation
As The Daily Mail reported, Mbappé, who has scored 85 goals in two seasons at Real Madrid, said:
“I didn't play because the coach told me I'm the fourth striker in the squad behind (Franco) Mastantuono, Vini (Vinícius Júnior) and Gonzalo (García).”
He added he would “work hard to get back into the starting lineup” and accepted the coach’s decision.
Meanwhile, Arbeloa responded:
“I wish I had four forwards. I don't have four forwards, and I certainly didn't say anything like that to Mbappe,” stressing he alone determines team selection.
The dispute comes amid growing scrutiny at Madrid, where Mbappé has also faced fan criticism and wider off-field attention in a turbulent season.
The club continues to deal with mounting pressure after inconsistent results and internal tensions.
Why Mbappe missed El Clasico
Earleir, YEN.com.gh reported on why Kylian Mbappé was absent from Real Madrid’s squad for the El Clásico on May 10, 2026, a match in which Barcelona claimed a 2-0 victory to secure the La Liga title.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh