Government Institutions That Assisted US to Convict Ghanaians Over Romance Fraud Schemes
- The US Department of Justice has praised Ghanaian authorities for their key role in dismantling a major criminal network
- The operation, involving EOCO, NIB and the Ghana Police Service’s Interpol unit, also led to the extradition of suspects
- US officials, including the FBI and US Attorney Jay Clayton, said the case underscores global cooperation in tackling cyber-enabled fraud
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The United States Department of Justice has lauded Ghanaian authorities for their pivotal role in dismantling a criminal network responsible for over $100 million in romance fraud and business email compromise (BEC) schemes.
Ghanaian institutions, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and the Interpol unit of the Ghana Police Service, collaborated with the US Office of International Affairs.
This partnership facilitated the extradition of high-profile suspects, including Derrick Van Yeboah, who recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
FBI condemns exploitation of the vulnerable
According to FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia, the syndicate targeted elderly Americans through fraudulent dating profiles, manipulating victims into transferring their life savings.
“Deceiving businesses using email compromise campaigns and tricking innocent elderly victims through fraudulent companionship in order to exploit their trust and finances is not merely appalling but illegal,” he said.
In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, US Attorney Jay Clayton praised the outstanding work of the FBI and Ghanaian partners, warning that geographic distance offers no immunity.
“Offshore scammers should know that we, the FBI, and our law enforcement partners will work around the world to combat online fraud and bring perpetrators to justice,” Clayton affirmed.
Facts about OK Frimpong' arrest
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwame Frimpong, MP for Asante Akim North, was arrested by Dutch authorities immediately after arriving at Schiphol Airport on Sunday, May 10, 2026.
The arrest was said to be linked to an international investigation into a large-scale money laundering and wire fraud involving about $215 million
Ghana’s Parliament had confirmed the development as investigations continue, with reports indicating the MP is among 27 individuals
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.