A lady has expressed pain over the demise of Alexx Ekubo, who reportedly succumbed to kidney cancer

Apparently, weeks before the actor died, the lady messaged him on Instagram and opened up about the content of the messages

Netizens who reacted to the young lady’s mournful post about the passing of Alexx Ekubo also sympathised with the family of the late actor

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The reaction of a young lady, Rejoice, to the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has left many in sorrow.

This comes after she took to Instagram to share messages she sent to the late celebrated actor weeks before he died.

A lady mourns the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo and shares the message she sent him. Photo credit: @rejoice.johnson.12, @alexxekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s fan posts messages she sent

As an ardent follower of Alexx Ekubo, Rejoice screen-recorded the messages she sent him on Instagram weeks before his death.

The young lady, in the messages, showed concern over the actor’s long absence from social media, adding that she was praying for him.

Rejoice, in one of the texts, said she saw the late actor in her dream, but failed to delve deeper into what the dream was about.

Alexx Ekubo's fan reacts to his passing

Reacting to the news of Alexx Ekubo’s passing, Rejoice claimed she could not sleep as she kept seeing him whenever she closed her eyes.

She concluded that she had never wept for a stranger the way she did upon hearing that Alexx Ekubo was no more.

“How do I say goodbye? I couldn’t sleep last night. When I close my eyes, all I see is you. Alex, what will happen to your siblings? I always enjoyed that content. Aaaaaa, I am so heartbroken. I have been a huge fan from the days of AY Show with you and Mimi till now. This is so heartbreaking. I haven’t cried for a stranger the way you made me cry. Heaven should have waited. I pray you rest in the bosom of the Lord. I love you. RIP Chief Ikuku.”

A young lady claims she did not sleep after hearing about Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo credit: @rejoice.johnson.12, @alexxekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Below is Rejoice Johnson’s Instagram post on the demise of Alexx Ekubo:

Lady’s post on Alexx Ekubo draws reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media users:

Emmyosazuwa stated:

“When you talked about checking up on him, I thought it was a lie. My goodness, no one knew he was going through such a difficult moment.”

Alexanderbanjos indicated:

“I will forever keep him in my heart and he’ll remain my mentor forever.”

Mabel_obianuju stated:

“Another loss... At this point, all I want to say is this: please learn to be kind. Celebrities are human beings, public figures are human beings, non-celebrities are human beings, everybody around you is human. Please learn how to talk to people. Learn how to choose your words.”

_lixxoo indicated:

“God… You could easily tell Alex was a good person, Ahhh, may God rest his soul.”

Doctor shares hidden signs of kidney cancer

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexx Ekubo’s demise pushed a Nigerian medical doctor to share four hidden warning signs of kidney cancer.

In a video, Aproko Doctor described symptoms associated with the various stages of cancer and shared a personal experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh