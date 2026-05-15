Dennis Appiah Larbi is trending on social media for all the right reasons following his latest announcement

He opened up about his successes in the US and the hurdles he had to overcome in pursuit of his dream

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have congratulated the young NPP member on his latest achievement

Congratulatory messages have poured in for Dennis Appiah Larbi after he chalked up an achievement worth celebrating.

This comes after he was called to the California Bar in the US.

Dennis Appiah Larbi, a former UCC SRC President and NPP member, has been called to the California Bar. Photo credit: @Dennis Appiah Larbi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Dennis Larbi's journey to the California Bar

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 15, the former SRC President at the University of Cape Coast and a member of the NPP’s Manifesto Committee for the 2024 elections reflected on his journey to becoming a lawyer in the US.

“I walked into the René C Davidson Courthouse in California with such calmness of heart, knowing that God has truly shown me mercy. A journey that started a couple of years ago, with a casual conversation and me sharing it as a joke, is here. This has been some of the toughest times of my life in all spheres, financially terrorising, physically, mentally and academically. This has been extremely draining, pushing me to limits I have never been. But we are tough seeds, aren’t we?”

He spoke about how challenging it was to balance his Bar exams in the US with other academic pursuits simultaneously.

“This has been a worthy hiatus. At some point, I was pursuing my LLM in the US while completing my Master’s programme at UG, and at the same time, dealing with navigation and prep for ogyam (that’s how I call the California Bar Exams). Wait for the LLM graduation, I will serve that one too, hot hot.

“What complicated the journey to the Bar is the myth and fear surrounding the California Bar. No one sounded positive and the data explained why. For foreigners, it was as if it is automated to focus on multiple attempts. One day, I will share the details of that story well. But nothing mattered. At a point, I didn’t care about anything, not even my health.”

He, however, expressed gratitude to all those who played a role in ensuring that his dream of being called to the California Bar became a reality.

“I owe so many people on this particular journey, and these debts are far more precious than money. I owe people who understood that I had to do this and understood the sacrifice. My family and friends. And the people I had to ghost on Momo."

Dennis Appiah Larbi, a former UCC SRC President and NPP member, reflects on his journey to the California Bar. Photo credit: @Dennis Appiah Larbi/Facebook

Source: UGC

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 5,000 likes and 10 comments.

Below is a Facebook post showing Dennis Appiah Larbi being sworn in to the California Bar.

Dennis Larbi’s call to the California Bar stirs reactions

Netizens who took to the comments section congratulated him on his achievement.

Okowayo Teye Mensah stated:

“Congratulations snr. I am proud of you. More grace.”

Opare Richmond wrote:

“This is what you studied for, not lying in the face of the truth. It’s an insult to us who believe in your integrity and intelligence. Congratulations man, and we know you won't fail Ghana, you won't fail UCC and you won't fail yourself. We will always support our kind in truth without fear. Kudos man.”

Nancy Nayram Agbemenya opined:

“Congratulations Dennis, keep inspiring.”

Ghanaian nurse called to the Bar

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Leah Afoakwa Esq., was called to the Ghana Bar.

In an interview, Leah shared her motivation to save and defend lives as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh