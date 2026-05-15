Reports emerged on Friday, May 15, 2026, suggesting that Kojo Dickson, the General Manager of Angel 102.9 FM, resigned nearly a month ago

Media blogger Offei Wonuanie broke the news, citing "credible information" and hinting that more "big names" may soon follow Dickson out the door

While some fans fear a permanent exit, others speculate that the veteran news anchor is simply taking a long-overdue break from the airwaves

The Ghanaian media landscape is buzzing with unconfirmed reports regarding the future of one of its most respected "godfathers," Kwadwo (Kojo) Dickson.

Celebrated media personality Kojo Dickson reportedly resigns from Angel FM. Image credit: @officialkwadwodickson/TikTok

Source: UGC

Broadcasting insiders are questioning the stability of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) after Offei Wonuanie shared a cryptic post claiming the General Manager has already parted ways with the station.

"Credible information available to WonuanieSpeaks confirms that the General Manager of Angel 102.9 FM... Kwadwo Dickson resigned barely a month ago," Wonuanie shared on Facebook.

He added a chilling teaser for ABN fans:

"We are gathering more information because it's like more big names will also be leaving soon".

Kojo Dickson’s career has been marked by high-profile moves. In 2023, his exit from Despite Media (Peace FM) shocked the industry, and his move to Angel FM was seen as a major win for Dr Kwaku Oteng’s media empire. If his resignation is confirmed, it would mark the end of a significant chapter for the Accra-based station.

The news has divided listeners. While some believe Dickson is paving the way for younger talent to take over the mantle, others are sceptical, pointing out that top-tier presenters often take mid-year breaks that are misconstrued as resignations.

However, the mention of "more big names" leaving has fueled rumours of a possible internal shake-up or financial restructuring within the network.

Read the details in the Facebook post below.

Alleged resignation of Kojo Dickson sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the trending news below:

@Nana_Antwi_Boasiako wrote:

"It’s about time the old voices and faces go on retirement to pave the way for us, the young ones. Wofa should go on retirement for some of us to get the opportunity 😂."

@Albert_Nyarful_Mensah added:

"My Only Fabrizio Romano in Radio and TV. If Wonuanie says it, there is some truth in it."

@Williams_Kdei_Junior commented:

"Godfather in radio 📻 Respect much ❤️ father. Wherever he goes, we follow."

@Evans_Amankwah questioned:

"So in ABN, nobody should go on break? Why always jump to resignation?"

@Sir_Kenn speculated:

"Cash no dey (There is no money). That is usually why the big names start moving."

Source: YEN.com.gh