Screen icon and media personality Nana Ama McBrown shared an emotional reunion with her longtime former boss, popularly known as Alhaji

The beautiful moment took place during a major market activation event for America Fresh Detergents and McBrown Sunflower Oil

The actress paused her duties to embrace her former mentor, drawing cheers and emotional reactions from traders and shoppers who witnessed the reunion

Even as one of the most powerful and influential brands in West Africa, Nana Ama McBrown has once again proven that she never forgets those who held the ladder for her climb to the top.

Nana Ama McBrown’s reunion with her former boss sparks emotions. Image credit: iammcbrown, frimps_discovery_gh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The versatile actress and television host melted hearts over the weekend during a high-profile product activation event, which took an unexpected emotional turn when a face from her past stepped into the crowd.

Nana Ama McBrown reunite with old boss

While interacting with traders and shoppers to promote her McBrown Sunflower Oil and America Fresh Detergents brands, McBrown spotted her longtime former employer, Alhaji, the man who served as her boss during her foundational years.

Disregarding her superstar status and the heavy security presence, "The Empress" immediately paused the event and rushed toward him.

The two shared a long, emotional embrace, exchanging warm smiles and quiet words of gratitude that left onlookers deeply moved.

Witnesses at the market grounds noted that McBrown took her time to introduce Alhaji to individuals present, publicly acknowledging the role he played in shaping her life before she became a household name.

The gesture further solidified her reputation as one of Ghana's most grounded celebrities. Insiders have often attributed McBrown's longevity in the highly competitive entertainment industry to her unwavering respect for her roots and mentors.

Watch the video in the Instagram post below.

Prophet Samaila's prophecy about Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Samaila Abdulai released a prophecy about Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, claiming that a strong favour of God had found them.

He disclosed that her name would soon cross borders and she would be one of the most sought-after personalities in Ghana, sparking positive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh