Broadcaster Blakk Rasta has reacted to the arrest of Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong, following reports of his detention in the Netherlands

The matter remains under international scrutiny, with Dutch authorities and the FBI continuing their respective roles in the probe

As the situation develops, Ghanaians continue to follow closely, awaiting official clarification and legal outcomes

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Broadcast journalist and social commentator Blakk Rasta has weighed in on the ongoing public debate surrounding the arrest of Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, following reports of his detention in the Netherlands at the request of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The development has triggered widespread discussions in Ghana’s political and social circles, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding the arrest and its possible implications for his role in Parliament.

Social commentator Blakk Rasta has reacted to the arrest of MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong amid ongoing international investigations. Photo credit: Blakk Rasta/Facebook, OK Frimpong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate that the MP was arrested by Dutch authorities while travelling in the Netherlands, following a request from the FBI to assist in investigations connected to alleged financial crimes.

The allegations reportedly involve a $32 million romance scam and money laundering scheme, although official court findings have not yet been made public.

The news has since dominated public discourse, with citizens and political observers closely monitoring developments.

Blakk Rasta reacts to Hon. Frimpong's arrest

Reacting to the controversy, Blakk Rasta described the MP as someone he personally considers to be a “nice man,” but stressed that legal processes must take their course if the allegations are proven true.

According to him, if the Member of Parliament is found guilty of the alleged crimes, then he should face the full consequences of the law without exception.

The arrest of Asante Akyem North MP has sparked widespread debate across Ghana’s political space Photo credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook

Source: Instagram

However, he also emphasised that justice must be balanced, noting that if the MP is ultimately found innocent, then he should be allowed to walk free without stigma or punishment.

Public debate intensifies

The arrest of Ohene Kwame Frimpong has become a trending topic in Ghana, with many citizens expressing mixed reactions on social media and questioning how the situation could affect his political career and standing in Parliament.

While some are calling for restraint until legal proceedings are concluded, others argue that the allegations, if proven, could have serious implications for public trust in political leadership.

At the moment, official details surrounding the case remain limited, as investigations are expected to continue across jurisdictions involving Dutch authorities and the FBI.

The situation continues to attract national attention as Ghanaians await further clarification on the allegations and the next steps in the legal process.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Andy Appiah-Kubi reacts to Ohene Frimpong's arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the former Asante Akim North MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi, had urged the public to avoid rushing to judgment following the detention of Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

He stressed the importance of due process, noting that the law presumes innocence until proven guilty in court.

Appiah-Kubi also clarified that parliamentary immunity is limited and does not shield MPs from criminal investigation or prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh