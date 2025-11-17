A Ghanaian lady abroad has shared her frustration about finding the right business to start

She appealed to billionaires in Ghana to guide her, saying many of them claim they began with small ventures

Netizens appreciated her content and mentioned the names of businesspeople alongside what they said those individuals started with

A Ghanaian lady living abroad is seeking guidance to make her dream of becoming a billionaire a reality.

A Ghanaian Lady Living Abroad is seeking business ideas. Image credit: cecibae18/TikTok, @utv/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a video Cecilia posted on TikTok, she explained that she has been brainstorming for ideas but still feels stuck.

She therefore called on Ghanaian billionaires, especially those who claim they started small, to show her the path to success.

“I am making plans. So, the billionaires in Ghana, please show me the way. I am serious. Since my destiny helpers aren't coming, I’m chasing you instead. All those who built empires overnight, I am pleading.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians react to lady’s business idea request

The comments section remained lively as some boldly mentioned businessmen in Ghana and what they claim those individuals started with.

Godwin Bruce wrote:

“Despite said he sold CD cassettes, eeiii.”

BIG K added:

“RNAQ even said he used to wash over thousands of plates a day 😂😂.”

Sugar Plum 💕 wrote:

“This matter eh hmmm 🤔 please show us the way.”

Agyemang Ababio added:

“Those grass-to-grace stories do not add up 😁😁.”

💕Nu👑Ella💞🫂❤️ added:

“Find your way, sika Gari 😂😂.”

real_joesika wrote:

“I sell onions… see you in the next 3 to 5.”

Mr. Flex🎟️ wrote:

“Mekoraa me tɔn bese 😂.”

Ghanaian Shares Three Ideas to Earn GH₵100

A Ghanaian man has stirred reactions online after sharing three small-scale businesses in Ghana that can reportedly earn between GH₵100 and GH₵200 daily.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man broke down the daily income potential of three business ventures and encouraged others to consider them as viable sources of income.

The first business he mentioned was fried yams vending.

According to him, a single piece of fried yams sells for GH₵1, and a full tuber can produce a large number of portions.

He explained that many vendors make good profit margins daily with minimal startup costs.

A Ghanaian man shares his opinion on some businesses that make GH₵100 to GH₵200 daily. Photo credit: Freepix Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Next on his list was the popular ‘aboboyaa’ (also known as tricycle) transport business.

He stated that tricycle riders who operate in market areas charge significant fees to transport goods over short distances.

In his words: “If you charge GH₵20 to GH₵30 per trip, it only takes a few trips to make GH₵100 in a day.”

The third kind of business was also in the transportation niche. He highlighted the growing demand for 'okada' (motorbike) riders.

According to him, this business can be divided into passenger transport riders and delivery service providers.

He noted that due to heavy traffic in urban areas, many people prefer using okadas for quick travel, while the rise of online businesses has also created massive demand for delivery riders.

Elderly Ghanaian Abroad Sweeps Daily to Survive

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man living abroad is gaining attention for a life lesson he shared in a viral TikTok video.

The elderly man, who sweeps for a living abroad, advised Ghanaians planning to travel not to entertain any form of laziness.

He cautioned against going abroad to steal, urging people instead to find decent and manageable work.

Source: YEN.com.gh