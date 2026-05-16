Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica was released on bail on May 15, 2026, after spending five months in custody at Nsawam Prison

He had initially been granted GH₵30 million bail on April 21, but remained in custody for weeks after failing to meet the conditions

Videos of his release went viral on social media, showing an emotional reunion with his son, and another video showing him departing Nsawam Prison

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A video of Abu Trica leaving Nsawam Prison after being granted bail has surfaced and sparked reactions among Ghanaians.

Video of Abu Trica Leaving Nsawam Prison After Meeting Bail Conditions Goes Viral

Source: TikTok

After five months in custody, Ghanaian businessman and socialite, Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, was released on bail on Friday, May 15, 2026.

He was initially granted GH₵30million bail on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, but remained in custody due to failing to meet the conditions.

However, videos emerged on social media on May 15 showing Abu Trica at home after being released, indicating he had finally met the conditions.

In an emotionally charged moment, he was seen reuniting with his son, who burst into tears on seeing his father for the first time in months.

The TikTok video showing Abu Trica’s son is below.

Abu Trica leaves Nsawam Prison

After his release, more videos emerged on social media showing the incidents leading to Abu Trica’s eventual freedom.

In one video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abu Trica’s baby mama, Queenie, and his lawyers were seen exiting the Accra High Court after finally meeting all the requirements for his bail.

Another video showed them at Nsawam Prison, with Abu Trica tasting freedom for the first time in months.

He was seen in a good mood, surrounded by his wife, friends, and legal team, smiling at finally regaining his freedom.

The Instagram video showing Abu Trica leaving the Nsawam Prison after meeting his bail conditions is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh