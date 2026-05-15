The OSP has confirmed the death of James Keck Osei, the second accused in the ongoing rice scandal trial

Keck Osei was standing trial with three others over claims they conspired to fraudulently clear 10 rice containers

The High Court is expected to determine the next procedural steps for the remaining accused as the case continues

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has confirmed the death of the second accused person in the ongoing criminal trial concerning the alleged illegal acquisition of rice containers at Tema Port.

The deceased, James Keck Osei, a former director at the Vice President’s Secretariat, under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was standing trial alongside three other public officials.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has confirmed the death of the second accused person, a former official at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s office, in the Tema Port rice scandal case. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

His passing has been officially noted on the OSP’s website in relation to the case referenced CR/0513/2025, titled Republic v. Issah Seidu & 3 Others.

While the announcement did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his death, the development has now been entered into the court record as proceedings continue.

in a report sighted on GhanaWeb, Keck Osei was considered a key defendant in a case involving the attempted unlawful acquisition of 10 containers of imported rice.

The alleged rice scandal case

The case stems from allegations that the four accused public officials conspired to fraudulently clear a rice shipment imported from Thailand in 2022.

Although import duties on the consignment had reportedly already been paid, the prosecution alleges that the accused attempted to reprocess the containers through the Ghana Revenue Authority’s auction system using forged documentation.

According to the prosecution, the alleged scheme was supported by a letter purportedly issued by the Office of the Vice President to facilitate the release of the goods.

The accused were subsequently charged with offences including conspiracy to commit a crime, corruption, and abuse of public office.

Trial of the rice scandal case

The trial at the High Court (Criminal Division) has faced several procedural and legal challenges, including a dispute over the authority of the OSP to prosecute the matter.

The court had previously adjourned proceedings to await a Supreme Court determination on the constitutional mandate of the Special Prosecutor.

Despite the latest development, the OSP has indicated that it remains committed to pursuing the case.

At an earlier stage of the proceedings, the OSP applied for the revocation of Osei’s bail, seeking to have him remanded in custody until the conclusion of the trial.

Counsel for the defence opposed the application, arguing that Osei was scheduled to travel to attend a seminar following a nomination by his employer.

With the death of Osei, the High Court will now have to determine the appropriate procedural steps regarding the continuation of the trial against the remaining three accused persons: Issah Seidu, John Abban, and Peter Archibold Hyde.

The case remains ongoing as the court considers its next course of action in light of the development.

BNI arrest four over PDS scandal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the BNI had arrested four individuals linked to the PDS over an investigation into the suspected transfer of funds believed to belong to the ECG.

The suspects were picked up last week as authorities probe the circumstances surrounding the movement of the funds.

They were later granted bail as investigations continue to establish the full details of the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh