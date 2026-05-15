Popular Nigerian social media personality Okoro Blessing Nkiruka has reportedly been arraigned in Lagos over an alleged N36 million fraud case

Viral reports claim she appeared before a High Court in Lagos following charges brought by the EFCC

The case has intensified public debate around accountability and legal scrutiny of high-profile influencers

Popular Nigerian social media personality Okoro Blessing Nkiruka is reportedly facing legal troubles in Lagos after viral reports allege that she had been arraigned before a High Court and subsequently remanded into custody, over a fraud case involving millions of naira.

The reports, which have been circulating widely across social media platforms, claim that the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) formally brought the controversial relationship expert and influencer before the court over allegations linked to a property transaction.

Okoro Blessing Nkiruka seen in a viral image reportedly linked to her appearance before the Lagos High Court over alleged fraud charges. Photo credit: lindaikejiblogofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO is accused of allegedly obtaining the sum of N36 million from a woman identified as Mrs Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye under the pretence of securing a lease for a six-bedroom detached duplex located in Lekki, Lagos.

The EFCC reportedly alleged that the representation made to the complainant was false and misleading, further claiming that the funds were fraudulently converted for personal use rather than being used for the intended property arrangement.

Authorities are said to be prosecuting the matter under provisions of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Blessing CEO pleads not guilty

Despite the allegations, Blessing CEO reportedly pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against her when she appeared before the court.

Following her plea, prosecutors allegedly requested that the social media personality be remanded in a correctional facility pending the commencement of trial proceedings.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to June 5, 2026, when the trial is expected to officially begin.

Viral mugshots spark online reactions

Meanwhile, alleged mugshots of Blessing CEO in the custody of the EFCC have gone viral online, triggering widespread reactions and debate across social media.

The social media personality Blessing CEO during a past public appearance before her recent legal troubles surfaced online. Photo credit: Blessing CEO/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While some users expressed shock over the development, others questioned the increasing number of fraud and financial crime allegations involving high-profile public figures and influencers in recent years.

The case has quickly become one of the most talked-about entertainment and social media stories in Nigeria, with many closely following developments ahead of the next court hearing.

Public discussions intensify

The reports have once again reignited conversations about celebrity lifestyles, online influence, and accountability among public personalities.

As discussions continue online, many social media users say they are waiting to see how the legal process unfolds in the coming weeks, especially as the case continues to attract national attention.

Watch the Facebook reel here:

Abu Trica struggles to meet bail conditions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra High Court granted Abu Trica bail of GH₵30 million on April 21, 2026, as he fights extradition to the United States.

A week after the ruling, Abu Trica remains in custody as he struggles to meet the terms of his GH₵30 million bail.

The High Court directed his legal team on May 4 to file a motion for a variation of his bail conditions.

Source: YEN.com.gh